With over 300 breeds of dogs out there, narrowing down the breed to best compliment your life can feel never-ending. Most will agree that all dogs are cute, but not all dogs will work with every home.
When looking for the correct dog, you must evaluate many factors. Think to yourself about the answers to these questions. What is the size of the home and yard? Are there children or babies this dog will need to get along with? Are there other pets in the house? How much time can you devote to walking the dog each day? Can you handle a high-maintenance dog, or would you prefer an easy-going dog? Is anyone in the household allergic to pet hair? Do you want to travel with the dog, or will it stay home?
Once you understand how a dog will fit into your life, you can begin the search to find the best breed for your home.
History Of Shiba Inus
The shiba inu breed was initially found in Japan, and it one of six of the original spitz breeds native to the islands. This breed was accustomed to living in the mountainous regions of Japan. This breeds’ history showed it would hunt large animals, but this breed hunts small animals and birds in modern days.
The Shibu Inu was originally brought to the United States in the 1950s when soldiers would return home from their time in Japan. Now, this breed is more common in the states and has become a loved family dog.
Shibu Inu Breed Characteristics
The Shibu Inu is considered a medium-size breed averaging 15-20 lbs full grown. This dog breed has several color options to chose from. You can find Shibu Inus in red sesame, black and tan, black sesame, cream, and sesame colors.
This breed does shed hair throughout the year with two high shed periods. If you are okay with finding occasional hair around the house, this breed's shedding won’t displease you.
The Shibu Inu’s temperament is typically confident, alert, keen, slightly stubborn, and sometimes affectionate— but only when they want to be.
How To Care For Your Shiba Inu
Since the Shibu Inu has a luxurious coat, there is maintenance that needs to be done. To keep the coat looking great, it is recommended that the Shibu Inu gets a weekly brushing. This frequent brushing will also help grab the hair ready to shed, therefore keeping your floors clear of hair.
The Shibu Inu like lots of exercise and yard play. Since this breed is on the smaller side, a small fenced-in yard will be adequate. With its history of being a hunting dog, this breed will love to roam around the yard freely, looking for prey.
If you are looking for a dog to train for tricks, the Shibu Inu may not be the best breed for you. These dogs are lovable but also love doing what they please. It may be hard to train this breed through their sometimes stubborn behavior.
Health Concerns For Shiba Inus
The Shiba Inu Breed is overall reasonably healthy. This breed has seen a history of having a few genetic problems like hip dysplasia, eye problems, and patellar luxation. You may see this breed itching often or showing signs of inhalant allergens. An average lifespan for the Shibu Inu breed is 12-15 years.
Welcome Your Shibu Inu To Its New Home
Now that you know more about the Shibu Inu, you will see it is a great breed for your home. This former hunting dog will be a sweet and loyal addition to any family. So, grab your Shibu Inu and cuddle— but only when they want to.