One of the most important things to get suitable with a charity or nonprofit organization website is the donation page.
This is, after all, going to be one of the more front-facing parts of your charitable organization. It’s going to come in constant contact with potential donors, and it’s often the only real interaction that the general public may have with your organization – particularly if they aren’t convinced to donate when they visit.
Thankfully, though, putting together a smartly designed donation page is relatively simple and straightforward.
Use the tips and tricks we highlight below, and you’ll have no trouble whatsoever knocking this out of the park!
Keep Things Simple and Streamlined
If there’s only one thing that you take away from this quick guide, it should be this:
Keep your page for donations as simple, as streamlined, and as minimalist as possible. This page is very much a “call to action” kind of page, and it has to be focused like a laser beam.
Every word, every image, every design choice, and even how things are laid out needs to be done in such a way that improves the odds of convincing complete and total strangers to donate hard-earned money to your group, charity, or cause.
Clutter only confuses. Confusion kills conversion rates!
Clearly and Confidently Make the Ask
Secondly, you need to confidently and explicitly ask for a donation somewhere on your donation page.
This isn’t something that you can allude to. This isn’t something that you can imply.
Not if you want to have a halfway decent conversion rate, anyway.
No, you need to be crystal clear in the fact that you are asking for donations – but you also have to be clear about what you’d like these donations to be, how you’d like them to be made when you’d like them to be made (ideally right away), and how to best proceed from there. Be clear and explicit in the ask.
Any waffling will tank your conversion rates and cripple your donation page.
Be Transparent with How the Money Will Be Used
If you want to improve the number of donations you’re getting with your page, it’s not a bad idea to tell people how their money will be used in as much detail and with as much transparency as possible.
A lot of people talk about how the money donated will be used to contribute to the overall mission of a charity, nonprofit, or fundraising effort.
Skip that.
Instead, Many break down how every penny of their donation will contribute to different areas of the effort. Shine a light on how their money changes the impact and mission of the organization.
Make them feel a part of things and show them what the “return on their investment,” so to speak, in this charity will be in your donations will skyrocket.
Make it Easy to Share the Link
A huge piece of the success puzzle in building smart donation pages is to make them as shareable as possible.
After all, you’re not just hoping to get one donation from your page – you’re hoping to get as many as you can.
There’s no better way to influence others to donate than by having their friends, family members, and coworkers handle the heavy lifting for you.
Make it easy to share the donation page link anywhere and everywhere (particularly on social media) and find ways to reward those that go the extra effort to help spread your message and your mission far and wide.
The results will speak for themselves!
