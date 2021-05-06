Essential oils are beneficial for relieving many issues, such as aches, pains, and overwhelming emotions. They can also help you fall asleep, reduce stress, and more.
Here are nine essential oils and what they can be used for.
Basil
Basil is excellent for sharpening your concentration and alleviating symptoms that may come alongside depression. It can also relieve headaches and migraines. However, you should not use it while pregnant.
Bergamont
Bergamont can help improve urinary tract and digestive tract health. When used in combination with eucalyptus, it can help relieve skin problems caused by stress.
Black Pepper
Black pepper is most commonly used to stimulate circulation and relieve muscular aches and pains. It can also help to diminish bruising. When used with ginger essential oil, it can reduce arthritis pain and improve your flexibility.
Clove
Clove can be used as a topical analgesic or as a pain killer. It’s most commonly used to calm mouth or tooth pain. You can also use it to prevent vomiting, nausea, and gas. It has antimicrobial, antioxidant, and antifungal properties.
Eucalyptus
Eucalyptus is a great oil to use when you’re sick with a cold or the flu. It can help relieve the airways if they’re congested. When used with peppermint, these effects can be heightened. Many people have eucalyptus allergies, so use caution when using this oil for the first time.
Jasmine
Jasmine can be used as an aphrodisiac. It’s linked to alertness as well as increase blood flow to the penis. While there isn’t specific scientific evidence to back this up, many couples use jasmine to spice up their relationships.
Rosemary
Rosemary is used to promote hair growth, prevent muscle spasms, and boost one’s memory. It is also used to help maintain circulation and the nervous system.
Tea Tree
Tea Tree oil has many uses as it has antimicrobial, antiseptic, and disinfectant properties. It’s used in many different types of skincare products, hair care products, and other cosmetics. It’s also used to treat burns and bites. It can be used in a mouth rinse, but it should never be swallowed as it’s highly toxic.
Peppermint
Many peppermint essential oil diffuser benefits, but the most common is to help with headaches and migraines. Peppermint essential oil is also suitable for GI discomfort, nausea, and muscle pain.
How to Use Essential Oils
When using essential oil directly on the skin, you should always dilute it in a carrier oil. Essential oils in their purest form can cause skin burns because of how potent they are. Carrier oils include:
Fractionated coconut oil
Sweet almond oil
Jojoba oil
Grapeseed oil
Olive oil
However, you don’t have to apply it topically. There are many other ways to enjoy essential oils, such as with diffusers, humidifiers, and other products, including:
Body scrub
Skincare products
Haircare products
Deodorant
Sunburn cream
Linen spray
Pillow spray
Laundry detergent
As an inhalent
You can also buy preblended essential oils made specifically for different ailments, such as anxiety, headaches, relaxation, clarity, and sleep. These are great options if you’re new to essential oils and don’t want to mix your blends. Sometimes they’ll even come prediluted in a carrier oil.
Not all essential oils work for everyone, especially if you have sensitivities or allergies. You may need to try out a few different herbs before finding ones that work well for you. There are many other herbs available to treat each ailment, so you’ll never run out of options.
The method in which you use essential oils may vary as well. If you’re using them for pain, you should use them topically. If you’re using them for sleep, you may prefer a diffuser. It’s all up to you!