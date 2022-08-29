In the past few years, small businesses, sole proprietorships, and entrepreneurship have taken off in popularity. The increase in entrepreneurs and small business owners has been a trend for sometime now. With shows like Shark Tank captivating the world, and entire university programs dedicated to teaching entrepreneurship, as well as all of the successful entrepreneurs running their own mentorship or angel-investment programs, the market of entrepreneurship is vibrant, competitive, and continually innovating. However, within all of this hustle and bustle, technological innovation, and the constant rising and falling of new ventures, there are still very real people involved at every level. This is why departments like HR are absolutely vital, even in small businesses, and entrepreneurship ventures.
HR doesn’t completely cover it though. Businesses of all sizes, shapes, and varieties also need to invest in employment practices liability insurance, or EPLI, or just liability insurance. Liability insurance is an insurance policy that helps business owners protect themselves and their personal assets in the event of an employment based lawsuit.
What is Employment Practices Liability Insurance?
EPLI is a specific type of insurance policy that business owners can obtain in order to help them cover the costs in the case of an employment based or discrimination based lawsuit. There are a wide variety of lawsuits that EPLI helps protect against. Many of the lawsuit categories that fall into coverage under liability insurance have to do with the civil rights acts, discrimination, and other forms of inequality practiced in the workplace.
The expenses involved with a complicated and long-lasting lawsuit can become astronomical, and simply unmanageable, especially for a small business. Having some form of protection against these expenses can be an absolute game-changer when it comes to protecting the longevity of your business.
Although every organization should have a liability insurance policy in place, we all hope that it never really has to be used. In the case that an employee does bring a question to the policies or practices of your business, EPLI makes sure that all costs are covered, especially if no illegal activity is ever evidenced.
While you should never have to make use of your liability insurance if you’re running a fair, honest, and equal organization, the protection remains in the case that someone tries to claim otherwise.
Protections Provided by EPLI
Breaking down the specific coverages that liability insurance provides can help provide insight into why liability insurance is so integral for any responsible organization.
As mentioned above, many of the contexts where liability insurance comes into play is in the unfair or unequal treatment of employees. Wrongful termination, hour and wage disputes, sexual harassment, general discrimination, defamation, and even retaliation, are all harassment situations that liability insurance offers protection against.
The gravity of these situations should be immediately obvious, and should help emphasize why liability insurance is so incredibly important for every and any business owner, regardless of size, industry, or even strength of HR.
Consider the Salaries Involved
One of the first and most important factors in determining an appropriate amount of coverage to carry in your liability insurance package is the average employee-salary. Typically, a business owner or employer should carry at least double, if not triple the amount of an average salary in the organization in their ELPI.
In other words, if your organization pays an average salary of $50,000 your EPLI policy should cover about $150,000. If your average salary is $150,000 though, you should up that limit to at least $300,000 if not closer to $450-$500,000.
The salaries are an important factor because often times, a lawyer will be looking to recuperate lost-wages on the behalf of their client in a discrimination or hours and wages dispute lawsuit.
The Size of the Business
The size of the business is another thing to keep in mind when determining your liability insurance limits. Larger organizations should consider significantly increasing their liability limits as they have higher exposure to risk, and have a higher chance of a multi-person incident that could lead to a class-action lawsuit.
The larger the business is, the more padding you want to allow for in the liability insurance plan.
Geographical Location
Certain areas have laws that are slightly more in favor of the employee while others have laws that favor the employer by a similar margin. Knowing the region laws, as well as the landscape of lawyers in the area can help you decide if you need to inflate your liability insurance limit even further, or if you feel comfortable giving it a minimum cushion.
Wrapping up on EPLI Limits
Having a comprehensive and well funded liability insurance policy can help business owners avoid discrimation lawsuits as well as other employment-based lawsuits. Picking the right amount of coverage can help make sure that your business stays afloat, even during the most trying times.