If you’re living in a wheelchair, you deserve the utmost comfort available to you.
Life has already thrown so many challenges your way that if something as simple as making your wheelchair comfortable with a wheelchair cushion should be easy, affordable, and accessible to you.
One of the most challenging parts about being a wheelchair user is the painful side-effects that come to the body—such as joint pain, sores, and even infection! But if you find a quality wheelchair cushion that is equally comfortable, that is one less thing for you to worry about.
Here are the top tips to keep in mind when it comes to finding the most comfortable cushion for your wheelchair.
1. Ensure the cushion is a quality one for you personally
There is no point in adding cushioning if it is not going to help you! Every person has a different body and needs, so choose the cushion that works best for both you and your wheelchair. Most wheelchairs have a minimal amount of cushion built-in, so it is worth getting the extra support right from the beginning to avoid getting health issues like sores.
2. Make sure it is balancing out your pressure
One of the main ways a cushion for your wheelchair can assist you is by promoting equal pressure on your lower portion of the body. If one particular area is bearing the brunt of the weight, that area is sure to suffer. The best cushions are the ones that seamlessly get the balance for your body right. The most comfortable cushions are also the ones that can enhance your posture, so you don’t hurt your upper body. It is a balancing act when it comes to quality wheelchair cushions.
3. Check it has a moisture control
When you are sitting in one place all day, parts of your body are bound to sweat from uneven air distribution. A comfortable cushion for your wheelchair will be made with material to help mitigate any sweaty build-up and cool you down. Moisture-resistant cushions are the way to go when it comes to the most comfortable option.
4. It has memory foam
For premium comfort, memory foam cushions are the way to go! This is because the material molds with your body and does all the hard work in providing a comfortable sitting position. One of the most significant benefits of having a cushion for your wheelchair that uses memory foam is that it can alleviate high-pressure point areas while also providing an equal amount of support to the areas that are more neutral in your body.
5. Or, it has gel foam
While memory foam has many benefits to consider in terms of comfort, it is outshined when it comes to gel foam’s ability to control your body temperature a bit better. The gel has a cooling effect that moves with your body—allowing it to keep areas that are working harder from getting overheated quickly. This is also another excellent comfortable wheelchair cushion to consider, and it comes down to how vital temperature regulation is for you and how likely you are to overheat.
While being stuck in a wheelchair can feel frustrating, it certainly doesn’t have to feel uncomfortable! The best wheelchair cushion will look slightly different for each person and ultimately comes down to how their body is shaped, sized, and copes with being in a chair all day. But with multiple options to choose from, the best wheelchair cushion is undoubtedly out there for you!
