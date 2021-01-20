The looming changes in tax laws have many wondering about strategies to minimize estate taxes. Parents wonder whether it is a good idea to add their child's name to their home's deed. Typically, the motivation behind such a move is to transfer the property to a child or children without the need for probate and estate administration, which can be time consuming and expensive. While it is certainly true that beneficiary deeds and joint ownership can bypass the need for an asset to go through probate and avoid inheritance taxes, it can also result in significant issues that can be avoided with other types of transfers. Here are some of the issues you should consider before adding your child's name to your deed:
Loss of Control. First and foremost, when you add someone to the deed on your home, you are giving them an ownership in interest in the property. As a result, if you add your child to your deed, you will need his or her approval before selling the property – along with the approval of his or her spouse! Furthermore, if you do sell your property, anyone on the deed will be entitled to a portion of the proceeds.
Tax Problems. When co-owners of real estate are not spouses, there are significant tax consequences. You cannot avoid federal estate taxes (if applicable) by adding your child to the deed of your home, and doing so may result in gift tax consequences. Furthermore, should a child who has an interest in real estate you also own pass away before you, you could owe inheritance taxes. Additionally, if you sell your property after adding your child to the deed, he or she may owe capital gains taxes on the total gain in value, not just the appreciation of the property since you added your child to the deed.
Ineligibility for Medicaid. If you transfer property within the 60 months prior to applying for Medicaid it can result in a significant period of ineligibility, as Medicaid does not allow transfers for the purposes of gaining eligibility. Such a period of ineligibility could last from six to 60 months, depending on the value of the transfer. Fortunately, there are ways to gain eligibility for Medicaid even with such transfers, but it requires significant legal maneuvering, which can be time-consuming and costly.
Disqualification from Property Tax Deferral for Disabled and Senior Citizens. Senior citizens and disabled individuals can borrow money from their state to pay property taxes to their counties of residence. Adding someone other than your spouse or domestic partner to the deed of the property while you are in the deferral program can cause your property to be disqualified.
The Potential Loss of Your Home. When you add your child to the deed of your home, your child's creditors could potentially seek that interest to satisfy a debt. For example, if your child is subject to a civil judgment in the future, does not carry adequate insurance, or fails to pay taxes, the parties to whom he or she owes money could come after your home. Likewise, if your child files for bankruptcy, his or her interest in the home may be an asset subject to liquidation. Similarly, if your child files for divorce, his or her interest in the home could be part of the marital estate subject to division.
