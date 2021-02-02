The college football season is going to draw to a close shortly. This was another successful season for the college football playoff. Even though the NCAA football season was an incredibly rocky one, they will make it to the end, which is better than many people thought they would do. Ohio State stomped Clemson in the national semifinal game, much to the surprise of everyone. In the other game, Alabama beat Notre Dame handily, which everybody expected. Therefore, Ohio State is going to face off against Alabama for the national title. It is two traditional football powerhouses going at it once again. Once the national championship game has been decided, all focus will turn to the NFL playoffs and the NFL draft. What does the NFL Draft have in store this year? There are a few headlines that everyone should note.
Trevor Lawrence Is Going To Be The Number One Pick
First, there should not be any surprises at the top of the NFL draft. Trevor Lawrence will be the number one pick, and he will go to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Even though it looked like the New York Jets were going to get Trevor Lawrence for the entire year, they messed up and won two games at the end of the season. Therefore, they are going to have the second pick. The draft this year will start a number two because everyone knows who the top pick is. Who are the Jets going to take with the number 2 pick? They have a couple of options available to them. First, they might decide to keep Sam Darnold and not take a quarterback. In this situation, they would probably end up taking Penei Sewell, who is by far the best OT in the draft. Or, if they decide they want to start over and get rid of Sam Darnold, they could trade him to another team and draft one of the other top quarterbacks available. The likely culprits are Zach Wilson out of BYU and Justin Fields out of Ohio State based on Big Al.
Who Is the Second-Best Quarterback in the NFL Draft?
There is a lot of debate regarding who the second-best quarterback in the NFL draft is. A lot of people believe that it is Justin Fields out of Ohio State. He had an unbelievably impressive game against Clemson and the semifinal game. Furthermore, he has also played a significantly tougher competition than Zach Wilson because Ohio State plays in the Big Ten. On the other hand, Justin Fields also struggled against Indiana and Northwestern. He has had an inconsistent year. Does this mean that Zach Wilson out of BYU was going to go ahead of him? Zach Wilson is an incredibly accurate passer and led BYU to a great year this year. On the other hand, this does not necessarily mean that he is going to translate well to the NFL.
The NFL Draft Will Be an Exciting One This Year
Regardless of how the chips fall this year, the NFL draft will be an exciting one. There is a good chance that there will be a lot of turnover in the draft picks as the draft gets underway. Furthermore, the draft might even be held live this year. It will be interesting to see who the second quarterback off the board is. Also, many people wonder where the Heisman Trophy winner from this year, DeVonta Smith, will go.
