If you have a writing assignment coming up, there's a good chance that you have a specified word count within which you need to stay. At the same time, once you get in the writing flow, you aren't paying that close attention to your word count. Eventually, you got halfway to your essay, but you realize that you have already exhausted your word count. Therefore, what can you do to track your word count closely?
Think About the Dynamics of the Page
If you consistently end up running out of words before reaching your assignment's end, you need to think about the page's dynamics. Even though every page will have a slightly different number of words on it, there is a range within which your pages are going to fall. For example, if you always use 12 point font with 1-inch margins and Times New Roman, each page will end up with a relatively consistent number of words. Therefore, figure out how many words this is and keep track of where you are on the page. That way, you always have a rough idea of just how many words you have used.
Use Online Tools To Help You
Also, there are online tools that you can use to help you track your word count. For example, you can download applications and widgets to outline your content before you get started. That way, you know how many words you will spend on every section of your essay. You can also use a widget to track the number of words you have typed so far as you continue. That way, you can pace yourself appropriately and make sure that you get the most out of every word.
Make Every Word Count
You can even use advanced tools to help you figure out ways to cut down on the number of words you are using. For example, many people like to use adjectives and adverbs to add a bit more passion to their assignments. At the same time, these words might not be necessary for you to communicate your point. Furthermore, some people speak differently than they type. If you are using a dictation program, then there is a chance that you are not getting the most out of every word. There are also advanced tools that you can use to help you figure out ways to cut down on your wordiness.
Track Your Word Count Closely
Ultimately, it would help if you track your word count closely. If you are writing an assignment, you have to make sure that every word counts. That way, you pace yourself appropriately and spread your words out across all of your ideas.
