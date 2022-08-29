For a long time, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) presided over the rules of the college version of American football. Because of this, they were tasked with upholding archaic rules and rulings from a bygone era. One particular issue that has always brought on arguments about the sanctity of the game was the ability for players to move from school to school.
The NCAA, university administrators, and whoever else with a stake have been at odds over transfers for over a century. Their arguments have usually ended with players having vastly less freedom than coaches and administrators.
Luckily, the times have changed, and good thing too, as if they hadn't, there wouldn't have been player success stories like Troy Aikman, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) from the University of Oklahoma; Cam Newton, Auburn University from Blinn College initially enrolled at the University of Florida; Russell Wilson, University of Wisconsin–Madison from North Carolina State University (NC State) with more recent transfers being Will Levis Kentucky from Penn State University; Kyler Murray Oklahoma from Texas A&M and Joe Burrow Louisiana State University (LSU) from Ohio State University.
But in the 150 years of college football, a few landmark years have helped to set up the player college football transfer model as it stands now.
An Abridged History of Player Transfers Rules
In 1898, Columbia, Harvard, and Penn agreed on a one-year sit-out for any player who transferred within that particular group of schools. Many conferences eventually set the same rule, as did high school associations. The NCAA nationalized all those rules at once.
Restricting player rights in a way that doesn’t put any specific conference at a competitive disadvantage has always been one of the few ways to build consensus in the NCAA among its members. This was mainly because almost every school coach had the paranoid thought everyone else was trying to poach their athletes. A thought that is still as prevalent nowadays. Because of this paranoia and general distrust, players were not allowed to play in games for a full academic year after transferring, though they could practice and train with their new team during that time. It counts as a redshirt year but could still cost the player a year of eligibility. The NCAA requires players to use their four eligible seasons within five calendar years (4 in 5) of first enrolling at a school somewhere. When the player sits out a year, that clock keeps running, so they risk losing an eligible season if they get hurt.
This transfer rule was first introduced as a way to encourage players to make decisions motivated by academics as well as athletics. Most student-athletes who are not eligible to compete immediately benefit from a year to adjust to their new school and focus on their classes; at least, that was what the NCAA was using as the main reason for that year-long sit-out period.
As altruistic as that sounds, what seemed to happen was that the NCAA prefers to have as much control as possible over players. So this rule benefited head coaches of these college football teams and administrators who run the NCAA and could change jobs at a moment's notice but needed a deterrent to prevent recruits and current players on the squad from being able to do the same.
The only way. a player who could transfer from one college team to another without penalty was to graduate from a school with eligibility remaining (4 - 5). The graduate transfer exception almost always applies to players who have just finished their junior seasons, have graduated early, and want to finish their playing careers elsewhere. Graduate transfers need to enroll like regular students and meet the school they are transferring to academic benchmarks.
Will Levis' Journey From 2nd String To NFL Prospect
Fortunately for players like Will Levis in 2011, Division I graduates was allowed to transfer without penalty, even though an NCAA committee passed the rule in 2006. The first player who utilized this new ruling was quarterback Russell Wilson when he jumped from NC State to Wisconsin and started a transferred wave like no other, which most coaches hated. But true freedom of movement for all football players, regardless of graduate status, came on October 15, 2018. This was when the NCAA transfer portal was created, allowing players more control over their college footballing careers. It was made to help all student-athletes. Before the portal, it would sometimes be hard for players looking to transfer to get their name out there. Players had to get their current coach’s permission to contact other schools. If their request was turned down, there was quite a ladder of different people in administrative positions the player would have to ask to get permission.
This could be tricky however, how the portal works is that there is a website with a database of players for every sport at every NCAA level. Only coaches and school officials have access to this database. Any NCAA player can enter the transfer portal. Just because they enter the portal doesn’t mean they must leave their current school. However, a college can pull that player’s scholarship at the end of the school term they entered the portal. If the player decides to withdraw their name and stay with their current team, the school has the choice to take that player off of their scholarship.
That is the risk for players entering the portal, giving them a sense of accountability. And that is much more than they had before, which is essential. For Will Levis, this portal has allowed his dreams as a high school quarterback to come true.
A three-star recruit from Middletown, Connecticut, Will Levis had three uneventful years as mostly a backup for incumbent Sean Clifford at Penn State. He appeared in 15 games for the Nittany Lions and made one start. A change was needed for Will to start again at a new program, where he would be given a proper chance to showcase his talents. So following the 2020 season, the redshirt sophomore, at the time, quarterback, entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal on January 29, 2021, to look for a new home. And a little more than a week later on February 6, 2021, Will made the step to transfer to the University of Kentucky. Where he completed 65% of his passes for 2,593 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in his first season as a full-time starter, and he even rushed for nine touchdowns landing on the radar of several top NFL scouts and executives.
The move to the Kentucky Wildcats completely changed the trajectory of his college experience as a quarterback and maybe even his life. He finished the season pretty strong and has all of the physical tools that an NFL QB should have - Will measures at around 6'3" and 232 pounds. This offseason, Will returned to Kentucky as the undisputed starter to get more experience at the helm of an explosive offense and to put more good tape of his best qualities together for NFL teams to see for the 2023 NFL Draft. None of this would have been possible without the immediacy of the transfer portal; long may it continue for players like Will Levis to use positively to fulfill their dreams and find their way.