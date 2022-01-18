January 18
— Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony & Open House: CORE Health Centers, 274 Cassidy Boulevard, Pikeville.
1:30 p.m.
— Book Talks Book Club, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
5 p.m.
Book Talks meetings are held every other Tuesday at 5:00 at the Lee Avenue library. For more information, please contact Charlene at, (606)437-6001, or, charlene@pikelibrary.org.
— Pikeville Independent Schools Board of Education Meeting, 148 Second Street, Pikeville.
6 p.m.
Open meeting. Everyone is welcome.
January 19
— Tech Days: Basic Computer Class, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
10:30 a.m.
Learn basic computer skills at the Pike County Public Library. Classes are offered at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday and will cover email, phones, tablets, tech lingo, resume and flyer creation, and more. For more information, call, (606)437-6001.
— Free hot meals, East Kentucky Dream Center, 127 Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free, hot, home-cooked meals available for everyone. Dine-in or carryout available. East Kentucky Dream Center offers free meals on Wednesdays and Fridays every week. For more information, call, (606)766-3434.
January 20
— Free hot meals, Grace Community Kitchen, 115 Wolford Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals available for everyone. Dine-in or carryout available. Grace Community Kitchen offers free meals on Mondays and Thursdays every week. For more information, call, (606)437-7244.
— Belfry Library Tea Party, Belfry Public Library, 24371 US-119, Belfry.
4:30 p.m.
Don't be late for a very important date! Please join us at Belfry Public Library for a Tea Party on January 20 at 4:30 p.m. Most of us fondly remember our childhood when we would poise our teddy bear, a favorite doll, or action figure around a table and serve them up a spot of tea! Belfry Public library invites you to have tea with your own children/ grandchildren. We encourage you to dress up like your favorite Alice in Wonderland character and enjoy tea, finger sandwiches, and scones. No registration required.
— Women’s Basketball: UPike vs. Martin Methodist, Appalachian Wireless Arena, 126 Main Street, Pikeville.
6 p.m.
— Men’s Basketball: UPike vs. University of Tennessee Southern, Appalachian Wireless Arena, 126 Main Street, Pikeville.
8 p.m.
January 21
— Free hot meals, East Kentucky Dream Center, 127 Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free, hot, home-cooked meals available for everyone. Dine-in or carryout available. East Kentucky Dream Center offers free meals on Wednesdays and Fridays every week. For more information, call, (606)766-3434.
— Genealogy Group, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Pike County Public Library's Genealogy Group meets the first and third Friday of each month to share family history and family trees, photographs and research. Meetings are held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Genealogy Room (second floor) of the Lee Avenue library. For more information, please contact Charlene at, charlene@pikelibrary.org.
— Belfry Library Lego Celebration, Belfry Public Library, 24371 US-119, Belfry.
4 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Create Lego Slime in honor of National Lego Day at the Belfry Public Library at 4 p.m. on Jan. 21. Lego blocks are provided by the library. Please do not bring your own! Belfry Lego Club meets at the Belfry Public Library on alternating Fridays.
January 22
— The Science of Snow and Ice, Phelps Public Library, 38575 KY-194, Phelps.
11 a.m.
Kids learn how cool science can be as they learn there is more than one kind of ice, explore chemistry with “instant snow” and much more. This 45 minute hands-on program is suitable for ages 5-12 and will be held on Saturday, Jan. 22.
— Quilters Group, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
Noon - 3 p.m.
Pike County Public Library Quilters Group is a quilting social that also teaches quilting and needlework. Participants exchange patterns, quilting ideas, and sewing projects. Both beginners and experienced quilters are welcome! Quilters Group meets alternating Saturdays at noon at the Lee Avenue Library. For more information, contact Charlene at, (606)437-6001, or, charlene@pikelibrary.org.
— The Science of Snow and Ice, Belfry Public Library, 24371 US-119, Belfry.
1 p.m.
Kids learn how cool science can be as they learn there is more than one kind of ice, explore chemistry with “instant snow” and much more. This 45 minute hands-on program is suitable for ages 5-12 and will be held on Saturday, Jan. 22.
— Women’s Basketball: UPike vs. Life University, Appalachian Wireless Arena, 126 Main Street, Pikeville.
2 p.m.
— The Science of Snow and Ice, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
3 p.m.
Kids learn how cool science can be as they learn there is more than one kind of ice, explore chemistry with “instant snow” and much more. This 45 minute hands-on program is suitable for ages 5-12 and will be held on Saturday, Jan. 22.
— Belfry Yarn Group, Belfry Public Library, 24371 US-119, Belfry.
4 p.m. - 5 p.m.
The Belfry Yarn Group is a group for learning new ways to use yarn. The group meets at 4 p.m. on alternating Saturdays to complete yarn projects. Supplies are provided by the library. For more information or to sign up for the Belfry Yarn Club, call the Belfry Library at, (606)353-9429.
— The Science of Snow and Ice, Elkhorn City Public Library, 150 Main Street, Elkhorn City.
5 p.m.
Kids learn how cool science can be as they learn there is more than one kind of ice, explore chemistry with “instant snow” and much more. This 45 minute hands-on program is suitable for ages 5-12 and will be held on Saturday, Jan. 22.
January 23
— Family Blessing Box Giveaway, Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 6765 Robinson Creek Road, Robinson Creek.
1 p.m. - 2 p.m.
This is a drive-through event. You must stay in your car. Volunteers will load your box. One box per household. Must be present to receive a box. While supplies last.
— Belfry Community Safety Meeting, Belfry Volunteer Fire Department, 25370 US-119, Belfry.
5 p.m. - 6 p.m.
January 24
— Blessing Bag Giveaway, Pikeville Community Kitchen, 107 Main Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m.
For more information, call, (606)233-9467.
— Free hot meals, Grace Community Kitchen, 115 Wolford Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals available for everyone. Dine-in or carryout available. Grace Community Kitchen offers free meals on Mondays and Thursdays every week. For more information, call, (606)437-7244.
— Pikeville City Commission Meeting, Pikeville City Hall, 243 Main Street, Pikeville.
6 p.m.
January 25
— Free hot meals & groceries, First Christian Church, 313 Chloe Road, Pikeville.
5 p.m. - 6 p.m.
First Christian Church will be providing a hot meal and groceries from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. Please stay in your car and volunteers will bring the items to you. Everyone is welcome.
January 26
— Tech Days: Basic Computer Class, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
10:30 a.m.
Learn basic computer skills at the Pike County Public Library. Classes are offered at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday and will cover email, phones, tablets, tech lingo, resume and flyer creation, and more. For more information, call, (606)437-6001.
— Free hot meals, East Kentucky Dream Center, 127 Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free, hot, home-cooked meals available for everyone. Dine-in or carryout available. East Kentucky Dream Center offers free meals on Wednesdays and Fridays every week. For more information, call, (606)766-3434.
— Adulting 101, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
4 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Learn car maintenance basics, budgeting, sewing, cooking and more with Adulting 101. Classes are held every other Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pike County Public Library (Lee Avenue) and are geared for ages 15-25.
January 27
— Free hot meals, Grace Community Kitchen, 115 Wolford Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals available for everyone. Dine-in or carryout available. Grace Community Kitchen offers free meals on Mondays and Thursdays every week. For more information, call, (606)437-7244.
January 28
— Free hot meals, East Kentucky Dream Center, 127 Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free, hot, home-cooked meals available for everyone. Dine-in or carryout available. East Kentucky Dream Center offers free meals on Wednesdays and Fridays every week. For more information, call, (606)766-3434.
— Ribbon-Cutting & Grand Opening: Goodwill Industries, 145 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
11 a.m.
Join us as we celebrate the ribbon cutting and grand opening of Goodwill in Pikeville.
— Buckcherry & The Lacs Concert, Appalachian Wireless Arena, 126 Main Street, Pikeville.
7 p.m.
Tickets: $28-38. Tickets and parking passes will be available online at, Ticketmaster.com, or at the Community Trust Bank Box Office, located at 126 Main Street. For more information, call the Box Office at, (606)444-5500, or visit, www.appalachianwirelessarena.com.
January 29
— Crochet for Beginners, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
2:30 p.m.
Learn to crochet at the Pike County Public Library. Meets alternating Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. All materials provided. Sign up by calling the library at, (606)437-6001.
— Cody Johnson Concert, Appalachian Wireless Arena, 126 Main Street, Pikeville.
7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $48, $53, $128 (VIP). Tickets and parking passes will be available online at, Ticketmaster.com, or at the Community Trust Bank Box Office, located at 126 Main Street. For more information, call the Box Office at, (606)444-5500, or visit, www.appalachianwirelessarena.com.
January 31
— Free hot meals, Grace Community Kitchen, 115 Wolford Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals available for everyone. Dine-in or carryout available. Grace Community Kitchen offers free meals on Mondays and Thursdays every week. For more information, call, (606)437-7244.
February 1
— 9th Annual Appalachian Pregnancy Care Center’s Banquet for Life: “Mountain Jamboree for Life,” Appalachian Wireless Arena, 126 Main Street, Pikeville.
6 p.m.
Y’all are invited to the 9th annual Appalachian Pregnancy Care Center’s Banquet for Life! This year’s bazaar will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at the Appalachian Wireless Arena, beginning at 6 p.m. Our charming small-town hospitality, traditional values, and lively music will showcase this very dear-to-our-hearts event. All children deserve to feel loved and valued and what better way to highlight that sentiment than with our very own hometown Southern charm? The event will feature: traditional country food; live and silent auction items (UK basketball tickets, Gatlinburg weekend retreat tickets, and many more); bluegrass music performed by the UPike bluegrass band & the Pike Central HS band. To make this year’s Banquet for Life a reality, donations & table reservations are greatly appreciated. Sponsorship opportunities available. For more information, contact Kay Hammond with the APCC at, (606)433-0700.
February 2
— Free hot meals, East Kentucky Dream Center, 127 Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free, hot, home-cooked meals available for everyone. Dine-in or carryout available. East Kentucky Dream Center offers free meals on Wednesdays and Fridays every week. For more information, call, (606)766-3434.
February 3
— Free hot meals, Grace Community Kitchen, 115 Wolford Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals available for everyone. Dine-in or carryout available. Grace Community Kitchen offers free meals on Mondays and Thursdays every week. For more information, call, (606)437-7244.
February 4
— Free hot meals, East Kentucky Dream Center, 127 Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free, hot, home-cooked meals available for everyone. Dine-in or carryout available. East Kentucky Dream Center offers free meals on Wednesdays and Fridays every week. For more information, call, (606)766-3434.
February 7
— Free hot meals, Grace Community Kitchen, 115 Wolford Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals available for everyone. Dine-in or carryout available. Grace Community Kitchen offers free meals on Mondays and Thursdays every week. For more information, call, (606)437-7244.
February 9
— Free hot meals, East Kentucky Dream Center, 127 Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free, hot, home-cooked meals available for everyone. Dine-in or carryout available. East Kentucky Dream Center offers free meals on Wednesdays and Fridays every week. For more information, call, (606)766-3434.
February 10
— Free hot meals, Grace Community Kitchen, 115 Wolford Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals available for everyone. Dine-in or carryout available. Grace Community Kitchen offers free meals on Mondays and Thursdays every week. For more information, call, (606)437-7244.
February 11
— Free hot meals, East Kentucky Dream Center, 127 Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free, hot, home-cooked meals available for everyone. Dine-in or carryout available. East Kentucky Dream Center offers free meals on Wednesdays and Fridays every week. For more information, call, (606)766-3434.
February 11
— “The Deadly Valentine:” Murder Mystery Performance, Overlook Events Center, 891 Bob Amos Drive, Pikeville.
6 p.m.
For information about tickets, call, (606)262-4004, visit, www.theapparts.org, or visit the App at 218 Second Street.