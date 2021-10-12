October 13
— Free hot meals, East Kentucky Dream Center Dining Hall, 127 Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals available at the East KY Dream Center Dining Hall every Wednesday and Friday. Everyone is welcome. Dine-in or carry-out is available. For more information, call, (606)766-3434, email, Rachel.ekdc@gmail.com, or visit, www.ekdc.info.
October 14
— Free hot meals, Grace Community Kitchen, 115 Wolford Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals are available every Monday and Thursday at the Grace Community Kitchen. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call, (606)437-7244.
— Embroidery for Beginners, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
5 p.m.
Embroidery for Beginners offers embroidery instruction, stitch techniques, tips and tricks, and basic patterns. The class is free and all materials are provided.
Embroidery for Beginners is held every other Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Pike County Public Library (Lee Avenue).
— Volleyball: UPike vs. Georgetown College, UPike Gym, Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
7 p.m.
October 15
— Free hot meals, East Kentucky Dream Center Dining Hall, 127 Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals available at the East KY Dream Center Dining Hall every Wednesday and Friday. Everyone is welcome. Dine-in or carry-out is available. For more information, call, (606)766-3434, email, Rachel.ekdc@gmail.com, or visit, www.ekdc.info.
— Genealogy Group, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Pike County Public Library’s Genealogy Group meets the first & third Friday of each month to share family history and family trees, photographs, and research. Meetings are held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Genealogy Room (second floor) of the Lee Avenue library. For more information, please contact Charlene at, charlene@pikelibrary.org.
October 16
— Pike County Horse Trail Ride, Lick Creek Park, Lick Creek.
9 a.m.
Pike County Fiscal Court will be hosting a Pike County Horse Trail Ride at South Lake Trail honoring Rodney Keene, October 16th, 2021. Registration will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the Lick Creek Park and riders will depart for the ride at 10:00 a.m. There is no admission for this ride. A free lunch will be provided at the Lick Creek Park at 1:00 p.m. This ride will take place at the South Lake Horse Trail at Lick Creek, KY. For more information, call, (606)432-6249. This event will coincide with a UTV Trail Ride. Note that motorized vehicles will not be allowed on horse trail or around any livestock. Commemorative t-shirts will be sold at the event, which will serve as a fundraiser for the Leonard Lawson Cancer Center at PMC.
— Football: UPike vs. Bethel University, Hambley Athletic Complex, Pikeville.
1:30 p.m.
— The Rocky Horror Picture Show (with shadow cast), The Appalachian Center for the Arts, 218 Second Street, Pikeville.
8 p.m.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show is a 1975 musical comedy horror film by 20th Century Fox, produced by Lou Adler and Michael White and directed by Jim Sharman. The film, which is rated R, is based on the 1973 musical stage production and is a parody tribute to the science fiction and horror B movies of the 1930s through to the early 1960s. Tickets are $15, and they can be purchased at, (606)262-4004, or, www.theapparts.org. Event sponsored by Nova Pharmacy and Powers Properties.
October 18
— Free hot meals, Grace Community Kitchen, 115 Wolford Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals are available every Monday and Thursday at the Grace Community Kitchen. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call, (606)437-7244.
October 19
— The Legend of Sleepy Hollow Marionette Puppet Show, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
5:30 p.m.
In this silly and non-scary version of Washington Irving’s classic piece of literature, children of all ages will follow the lanky school master, Ichabod Crane, as he sings, dances, and falls in love with a giggly Katrina Van Tassel. Watch as Katrina’s father, Baltus, and the village goof ball, Brom Bones, try to run Ichabod out of town by telling him the tale of The Headless Horseman. Stevens Puppets brings this ever-popular classic tale delightfully to life with beautiful wooden marionettes, underscored with classical music. The puppet show will be held at the Pike County Public Library (Lee Avenue) at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
— Volleyball: UPike vs. University of the Cumberlands, Hambley Athletic Complex, Pikeville.
7 p.m.
October 20
— Free hot meals, East Kentucky Dream Center Dining Hall, 127 Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals available at the East KY Dream Center Dining Hall every Wednesday and Friday. Everyone is welcome. Dine-in or carry-out is available. For more information, call, (606)766-3434, email, Rachel.ekdc@gmail.com, or visit, www.ekdc.info.
October 21
— Free hot meals, Grace Community Kitchen, 115 Wolford Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals are available every Monday and Thursday at the Grace Community Kitchen. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call, (606)437-7244.
— Women’s Soccer: UPike vs. Bethel University, Bob Amos Park, 424 Bob Amos Drive, Pikeville.
4 p.m.
— Men’s Soccer: UPike vs. Bethel University, Bob Amos Park, 424 Bob Amos Drive, Pikeville.
6:30 p.m.
— Stone Heritage Meeting, Appalachian First Response, 1477 Pond Creek Road, Stone.
6:30 p.m.
Stone Heritage will holds its regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the Conference Room of Appalachian First Response. Everyone is welcome to
attend.
— Feud to Forgiveness: A Hatfield & McCoy Story, The Appalachian Center for the Arts, 218 Second Street, Pikeville.
6:45 p.m.
Join the WAPP’s Mountain Radio Players as they transport you back in time to the golden age of radio with this tale of the most infamous feud in American history. In 1944, a photojournalist from Life magazine was sent down to Kentucky and West Virginia to record images of the descendants of the Hatfields and McCoys. He thought he knew the story. He had a lot to learn. Seating is General Admission Table Seating (first come, first serve). Dessert & Coffee at 6:45 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets: Single tickets cost $16, or two tickets for $30. $3 per ticket convenience fee.
October 22
— Free hot meals, East Kentucky Dream Center Dining Hall, 127 Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals available at the East KY Dream Center Dining Hall every Wednesday and Friday. Everyone is welcome. Dine-in or carry-out is available. For more information, call, (606)766-3434, email, Rachel.ekdc@gmail.com, or visit, www.ekdc.info.
October 23
— Women’s Soccer: UPike vs. Freed-Hardeman University, Bob Amos Park, 424 Bob Amos Drive, Pikeville.
1 p.m.
— Football: UPike vs. Lindsey Wilson, Hambley Athletic Complex, Pikeville.
1:30 p.m.
— Halloween Wine Glass Painting, Belfry Public Library, 24371 US-119, Belfry.
2 p.m.
Paint a wine glass inspired by characters from The Nightmare Before Christmas at the Belfry Public Library on Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. All materials provided.
— Crochet for Beginners, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
2:30 p.m.
Learn to crochet at the Pike County Public Library. Meets every other Saturday at 2:30 p.m. All materials provided. Sign up by calling the library at, (606)437-6001.
— Men’s Soccer: UPike vs. Freed-Hardeman University, Bob Amos Park, 424 Bob Amos Drive, Pikeville.
3 p.m.
— Deadball Costume Dance Party, The Appalachian Center for the Arts, 218 Second Street, Pikeville.
8 p.m. - midnight.
Pre-sale tickets: $25, and tickets are $30 after Oct. 18. Cash bar for anyone 21 years old or older. Hosted by Pikeville Main Street and the App. Purchase tickets here, https://www.pikevillemainstreet.com.
October 24
— Trunk-or-Treat Cruise-In Event, Russell Fork Fish & Game Club, 1529 Elkhorn Creek Road, Elkhorn City.
11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Free entry. Live music. Event organizers will be giving free hot dogs to children, and they will be selling fish dinners for $10. Come out and enjoy! For more information, call, (606)754-9009.
— Women’s Soccer: UPike vs. Allen University (S.C.), Bob Amos Park, 424 Bob Amos Drive, Pikeville.
3 p.m.
October 25
— Free hot meals, Grace Community Kitchen, 115 Wolford Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals are available every Monday and Thursday at the Grace Community Kitchen. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call, (606)437-7244.
— Pikeville City Commission, Pikeville City Hall, 243 Main Street, Pikeville.
6 p.m.
Open to the public.
October 26
— Cozy Candles Workshop, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
5 p.m.
Create your own fall scented candle at the Pike County Public Library on Tuesday, October 26 at 5 p.m. in the Cozy Candles Workshop.
— First Christian Church at 313 Chloe Road will be providing a hot meal and groceries from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Please drive through and volunteers will load the items. There will also be Trunk or Treat for children during the same time. Everyone is welcome.
October 27
— Free hot meals, East Kentucky Dream Center Dining Hall, 127 Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals available at the East KY Dream Center Dining Hall every Wednesday and Friday. Everyone is welcome. Dine-in or carry-out is available. For more information, call, (606)766-3434, email, Rachel.ekdc@gmail.com, or visit, www.ekdc.info.
— Volleyball: UPike vs. Thomas More University, UPike Gym, Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
7 p.m.
October 28
— Free hot meals, Grace Community Kitchen, 115 Wolford Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals are available every Monday and Thursday at the Grace Community Kitchen. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call, (606)437-7244.
October 29
— Free hot meals, East Kentucky Dream Center Dining Hall, 127 Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals available at the East KY Dream Center Dining Hall every Wednesday and Friday. Everyone is welcome. Dine-in or carry-out is available. For more information, call, (606)766-3434, email, Rachel.ekdc@gmail.com, or visit, www.ekdc.info.
— Genealogy Group, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
3 p.m.
Pike County Public Library’s Genealogy Group meets the 1st & 3rd Friday of each month to share family history and family trees, photographs, and research. Meetings are held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Genealogy Room (second floor) of the Lee Avenue library. For more information, please contact Charlene at, charlene@pikelibrary.org.
— Newsboys Concert: Step Into The Light Tour, Appalachian Wireless Arena, 126 Main Street, Pikeville.
7 p.m.
Step into the Light Tour, featuring Newsboys, Mandisa, We Are Messengers, Cade Thompson and Adam Agee. Tickets start at $15. For tickets, visit the Community Trust Bank Box Office or on Ticketmaster. For more information, call, (606)444-5500, or visit, www.appalachianwirelessarena.com.
October 30
— Pop Up Art on the Plaza, The Appalachian Center for the Arts, 218 Second Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m.
Jessica Salyer, with Art Positive Project, teaches a class. $10 to participate. For more information or to register, visit, www.theapparts.org.
— Quilters Group, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville.
Noon - 3 p.m.
Pike County Public Library Quilters Group is a quilting social that also teaches quilting and needlework. Participants exchange patterns, quilting ideas, and sewing projects. Both beginners and experienced quilters are welcome. Quilters Group meets alternating Saturdays at noon at the Lee Avenue Library. The remaining meeting d include: Nov. 13, Nov. 27 and Dec. 11. For more information, contact Charlene at, (606)437-6001, or, charlene@pikelibrary.org.
— Football: UPike vs. University of the Cumberlands, Hambley Athletic Complex, Pikeville.
1:30 p.m.
October 31
— Women’s Soccer: UPike vs. Warren Wilson, Bob Amos Park, 424 Bob Amos Drive, Pikeville.
2 p.m.
November 1
— Free hot meals, Grace Community Kitchen, 115 Wolford Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals are available every Monday and Thursday at the Grace Community Kitchen. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call, (606)437-7244.
November 3
— Free hot meals, East Kentucky Dream Center Dining Hall, 127 Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals available at the East KY Dream Center Dining Hall every Wednesday and Friday. Everyone is welcome. Dine-in or carry-out is available. For more information, call, (606)766-3434, email, Rachel.ekdc@gmail.com, or visit, www.ekdc.info.
November 4
— Free hot meals, Grace Community Kitchen, 115 Wolford Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals are available every Monday and Thursday at the Grace Community Kitchen. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call, (606)437-7244.
November 5
— Free hot meals, East Kentucky Dream Center Dining Hall, 127 Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals available at the East KY Dream Center Dining Hall every Wednesday and Friday. Everyone is welcome. Dine-in or carry-out is available. For more information, call, (606)766-3434, email, Rachel.ekdc@gmail.com, or visit, www.ekdc.info.
November 8
— Free hot meals, Grace Community Kitchen, 115 Wolford Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals are available every Monday and Thursday at the Grace Community Kitchen. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call, (606)437-7244.
November 10
— Free hot meals, East Kentucky Dream Center Dining Hall, 127 Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals available at the East KY Dream Center Dining Hall every Wednesday and Friday. Everyone is welcome. Dine-in or carry-out is available. For more information, call, (606)766-3434, email, Rachel.ekdc@gmail.com, or visit, www.ekdc.info.
November 11
— Free hot meals, Grace Community Kitchen, 115 Wolford Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals are available every Monday and Thursday at the Grace Community Kitchen. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call, (606)437-7244.
November 12
— Free hot meals, East Kentucky Dream Center Dining Hall, 127 Hibbard Street, Pikeville.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Free hot meals available at the East KY Dream Center Dining Hall every Wednesday and Friday. Everyone is welcome. Dine-in or carry-out is available. For more information, call, (606)766-3434, email, Rachel.ekdc@gmail.com, or visit, www.ekdc.info.