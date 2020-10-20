COVID-19 has impacted the Pike County Courthouse, Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones announced during the Pike County Fiscal Court’s Oct. 20 meeting.

Jones announced during the meeting that an employee in Pike County Clerk Rhonda Taylor’s office has tested positive for COVID-19. The Pike County Clerk’s Office is the county’s location for early voting, though Jones said that operation is still going on at this time.

“We have had an employee in the Pike County Clerk’s Office test positive,” Jones said. “The clerk’s office is still open on the voting side. The clerk’s office has shut down the DMV and the title side. They’re doing deep cleaning. Hopefully, they’re going to have all their employees tested.”

Jones said Pike County Property Valuation Administrator Lonnie Osborne has sent his employees home and the Pike County Judge-Executive’s Office will be going to a “skeleton staff” until cleaning can be conducted.

“We have still not had an employee of the fiscal court test positive,” he said. “We’ve been blessed. Thank God is all we can say. And we’ve still not had an outbreak in the jail.”

Jones said his understanding is that Taylor hopes to have all operations resumed by Oct. 21 or Oct. 22, with the office expected to reopen on Monday Oct. 26, and Jones said his office has pledged to provide any assistance necessary.

COVID-19, Jones reiterated, is continuing to impact the community and people must do their part if they want to return to “normal.”

“This virus is impacting private business, our schools, it’s hitting everybody’s daily life,” he said. “All of us want to get back to normal but the more we adhere to CDC guidelines, health department guidelines, the fewer people are going to get sick, the fewer people are going to die and the sooner we’re going to get back to what normal was.”

Pike County Sheriff Rodney Scott's Office and Property Tax Office posted a sign on their doors saying the offices will be closed to the public until Monday, Oct. 26 for cleaning. Anyone with questions can contact dispatch at, (606) 432-6260.