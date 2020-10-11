Three Pike County schools reported one positive case of COVID-19 this weekend, and a fourth school, Valley Elementary School, is going all-online during the week of Oct. 12 after at least eight staff members have been quarantined.

As of Oct. 11, Valley Elementary School has reported two positive cases of COVID-19 and at least eight staff members are currently in quarantine due to possible exposure. Therefore, Pike County Schools Superintendent Reed Adkins confirmed that students and staff of that specific school will return to all-online classes starting Oct. 12 and ending Oct. 16. The Pike County Health Department has been notified, Adkins said, and is in the process of contacting other individuals who may have been exposed to the two cases.

Pike Central High School, Johns Creek Elementary School and Mullins School have each reported one positive case of COVID-19 since Oct. 9, with Mullins School reporting its case on Oct. 11. For each school, officials said, the Pike County Health Department has been notified and is in the process of contacting other individuals who may have been exposed to each of the cases.

“The general guidance is that exposure is defined as being within 6 feet of an infected individual for at least 15 minutes,” according to a statement from Pike Central High School’s Facebook page on Oct. 9, a similar statement to the other schools. “Also, they would have to be around the individual within 48 hours from the onset of symptoms of a positive case. The health department will determine if anyone needs to be quarantined and will notify those individuals. The school is taking every precaution by deep cleaning the areas that may have been infected. The CDC guidelines will be followed to ensure everyone’s safety.”

All schools in the district, except for Valley Elementary School, will return to in-person classes on Oct. 12. Anyone who has questions or concerns is being encouraged to contact the respective schools.