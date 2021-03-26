The Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) and the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) have released updates to the state’s flagship Healthy at School guidance based on the latest guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The updates, which can be found throughout the document, say schools may decrease the distance between students from 6 feet to 3 feet in classrooms if everyone is masked. Students still must maintain a 6-foot distance in common areas such as the gym, cafeteria and auditoriums, while singing, and during activities such as band, sports and other exercise. These activities should be moved to outdoor or large, well-ventilated spaces if possible.

If the county moves into the high incidence critical rate for COVID-19, the CDC recommends that middle and high school students be spaced at 6 feet in the classroom setting because of their higher likelihood of viral transmission.

Adults should continue to maintain 6 feet of distance from other adults and students.

Those who are able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine also are encouraged to do so.

Guidance from the CDC may continue to change as the pandemic evolves, and as it does, DPH and KDE will continue to update Kentucky’s Healthy at School guidance and other COVID-19 guidance documents.