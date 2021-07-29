The Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) released new guidance on July 28 for schools on recommended masking guidelines ahead of the 2021-2022 school year.

The document, “Guidance for K-12 School Operations for In-Person Learning,” recommends everyone in a K-12 setting wear a mask when indoors, and that students should return to full-time in-person learning in the fall with layered prevention strategies in place.

The recommended layered prevention strategies include:

• Vaccination for those 12 or older;

• Masks for all persons while indoors;

• Physical distancing of at least 3 feet;

• Screening testing for unvaccinated individuals;

• Ventilation;

• Handwashing and facility disinfection; and

• Isolation, quarantine and contact tracing.

The purpose of this guidance is to help prevent the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant, particularly in K-12 schools, based on the most updated guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) and DPH encourages school and district leaders to review the updated guidance documents and allow them to inform their decision making.

Questions regarding this DPH guidance should be directed to the local health department. To see the complete document, visit, https://chfs.ky.gov/agencies/dph/covid19/K-12Guidance.pdf.