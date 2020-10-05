On Oct. 5, the Pike County Health Department reported 14 new cases of COVID-19, making the county’s total number of cases at 530 cases so far.

Of the 530 total cases, 132 cases are considered active, 395 patients have recovered and three people have died from the virus so far. Six active cases are hospitalized.

The PCHD stated in a public Facebook post that “another update will be made on Tuesday (Oct. 6) in order to reflect an expected increase in the number of recovered in our numbers.”

As of 4 p.m. Oct. 5, Gov. Andy Beshear reported at least 73,158 COVID-19 cases in Kentucky so far, 543 of which were newly reported on Oct. 5. 69 of the newly reported cases were from children ages 18 and younger. Beshear also reported five new deaths on Oct. 5, making 1,214 Kentuckians lost to the virus so far. At least 12,445 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

“More cases equal more death,” Beshear said in a statement. “If we are more casual, as opposed to more urgent, we will lose more of our family and friends. It’s hard because you can’t see it, but it happens. If we aren’t strong, other people typically pay for it. Let’s be strong.”

Symptoms for COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of the reported symptoms, ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Although older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions, like heart or lung disease or diabetes, seem to be at a higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19, anyone at any age can contract the virus.

According to the CDC, the primary ways to protect against contracting or spreading the virus is to do frequent hand washing, maintain social distancing (keeping six feet apart from others) and wearing a face mask or facial covering when around others.

The Pikeville Medical Center and the Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center are providing drive-through COVID-19 testing for anyone wishing to get tested. PMC testing is available from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. across from the McDonald’s located at 101 Baird Avenue, and ARH testing is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 260 Hospital Drive in South Williamson.

The Pike County Health Department is located at 119 River Drive, and it can be reached at, (606) 437-5500. For more information on the health department and the county’s COVID-19 cases, visit, www.pikecountyhealth.com.