The Pike County Health Department reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 9, making the county’s total number of cases at 602 cases so far. Of the county’s 573 cases, 148 cases are considered active, 451 patients have recovered and three people have died from the virus so far. Five active cases are hospitalized, a decrease of one case since the department’s last update given on Oct. 8. As of Oct. 9, about 20 percent of Pike County’s total cases have come from people in their 20s, with 121 total cases being confirmed in this demographic so far. About 19 percent of cases have been confirmed in children and young adults ages 0-19, with 116 total cases being confirmed in this demographic so far. About 16 percent of the county’s total cases have come from people in their 50s, with 100 cases in this age demographic so far. Regarding other age demographics, the county has seen 82 cases in the 40s, 67 cases in the 30s, 60 cases in the 60s, 44 cases in the 70s, 10 cases in the 80s and two cases in the 90s. As of Oct. 9, 53 percent of Pike County’s cases have been reported in females, as opposed to 47 percent being reported in males. 72 percent of the county’s positive cases have been patients who showed symptoms for the virus upon being tested (symptomatic), and 28 percent of the cases have been patients who were not showing symptoms for the virus upon being tested (asymptomatic). For more information about the county’s cases, visit, www.pikecountyhealth.com. The Pike County Health Department is located at 119 River Drive, and it can be reached at, (606) 437-5500. Symptoms for COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of the reported symptoms, ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Although older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions, like heart or lung disease or diabetes, seem to be at a higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19, anyone at any age can contract the virus. According to the CDC, the primary ways to protect against contracting or spreading the virus is to do frequent hand washing, maintain social distancing (keeping six feet apart from others) and wearing a face mask or facial covering when around others.