The number of COVID-related deaths has risen in Pike County, while new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have nearly plateaued, and local health officials are already spreading the word about flu vaccinations and the upcoming flu season, which could hit harder this year.

As of Oct. 13, Pike County had 417 reported active cases of COVID-19, with 9,771 people considered recovered and 10,347 total cases reported since the start of the pandemic. The county’s number of confirmed COVID-related deaths increased this week from 150 to 159, and Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley said that there are currently 36 deaths that are pending confirmation from a state review committee as being caused by the virus.

Riley said that they are monitoring the numbers of newly reported cases closely.

“If you track the weekly numbers, we’re watching it closely to determine if we’re continuing to just see slow decline, or are we entering a plateau, and that’s what we’re trying to determine. We want it to continue to decline.”

In the week of Oct. 4 to Oct. 10, Pike County saw 229 newly reported cases of COVID-19, which is a slight decrease from the week of Sept. 20 to Sept. 26, which saw 261 newly reported cases of the virus. The peak of the most recent virus surge was 644 new cases reported during the week of Aug. 23 to Aug. 29.

“We’re about midways down from our spike from the summer, so we’ve gone down a little more than half of where we were at peak, and we want it to continue to decline and be where we were in the lull back in the early summer,” Riley said. “But, we’re not quite there yet.”

Pike County also saw 40 patients hospitalized from COVID-19 on Oct. 13. Of those 40 hospitalized patients, 17 required ICU and 16 required mechanical ventilation. In addition, as of Oct. 13, the county’s total ICU occupancy rate was at 89 percent and the county’s ventilator occupancy rate was at 57 percent.

The best way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19 is to get fully vaccinated. This means that a patient receives both doses of the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or receives the single dose of the Johnson&Johnson vaccine, and waits two weeks before engaging in normal social activities in order to maintain the vaccine’s high effectiveness.

In addition to COVID-19 vaccination, local health officials are encouraging the public to get their flu shots in preparation for the upcoming flu season, which typically runs from as early as October to as late as May every year. Riley said that some experts believe this year’s flu season could hit harder than in previous years, due to the fact that the state saw a very mild flu season last year. COVID-19 mitigation measures, including social distancing, washing hands and wearing masks, are believed to be the main factors that helped prevent the spread of influenza last year.

“There are some experts that have predicted that the flu season could hit us a little harder this year for a variety of reasons,” Riley said. “Last year, we had a very mild season because we were socially distancing, people had heightened awareness, they were washing their hands more frequently and some people were wearing their masks. There’s that saying, ‘If you don’t go out in the rain, you don’t get wet.’ People were staying home, and we weren’t gathering as much. We didn’t really have the potential for spread like we have in previous years.”

However, Riley explained why there is potential for this year’s flu season to be worse than in previous years.

“We’re not quite that guarded with vaccinations and life has just gone on,” Riley said. “We’re just not mitigating like we were last winter so there is potential for that to have an impact, as well as any flu season can hit us harder than in previous years.”

Riley emphasized how the public should receive a flu vaccination if they can.

“Influenza is not a harmless virus. Certainly, the mortality of influenza is not as severe as COVID-19 has been, but it can certainly cause severe illness and, in some cases, death.”

Although influenza and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, they are caused by different viruses. COVID-19 spreads more quickly than the flu, it causes more serious illness in certain populations of people, it can take longer for people to show symptoms and it causes people to be contagious for a longer period of time.

However, the two share many common symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, sore throat, runny/stuffy nose, muscle pain or body aches, headache, vomiting or diarrhea and change in or loss of taste or smell, though this is more frequent with COVID-19.

“Because some of the symptoms of flu, COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses are similar, the difference between them cannot be made based on symptoms alone,” according to the CDC. “Testing is needed to tell what the illness is and to confirm a diagnosis. People can be infected with both flu and the virus that causes COVID-19 at the same time and have symptoms of both influenza and COVID-19.”

With influenza and COVID-19, vaccinations are proven to be the most effective tool to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death.

Everyone who is 12 years old and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and the Federal Drug Administration fully approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Aug. 23 for people 16 years old or older. No vaccines have been approved for children between 5 and 11 years old in the U.S. yet. Please contact your local healthcare provider for more information about vaccines and contact your preferred pharmacy regarding available vaccines.

The Pike County Health Department also offers influenza and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines on a walk-in or appointment basis. Walk-ins are accepted from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call, (606)509-5500. The health department is located at 119 West River Drive, Pikeville.

Along with vaccinations, the public is highly urged to wear masks whenever they are in public to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, as well as frequently wash their hands, clean frequently touched surfaces and areas and practice social distancing. If a person has tested positive for COVID-19, they should isolate themselves for 10 days from the date the symptoms began or from the date they had their test done. This includes people who test positive and who are (and are not) showing symptoms for the virus. If a person has been in close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, they are recommended to quarantine for 10 days from their last exposure.

For more information on COVID-19 testing sites, visit, kycovid19.ky.gov, or call Kentucky’s official COVID-19 hotline, (800)722-5725.