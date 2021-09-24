The Pike County Health Department reported that, although the county saw a recent slight decrease in hospitalizations and active cases this week, the number of COVID-related deaths increased.

PCHD reported that, as of Sept. 23, the county had 889 reported active cases of COVID-19, and Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley said that health officials are currently seeing 30-60 new cases reported per day on average. This week, the county had 314 newly reported cases in the past seven-day period, which is a slight decrease from 460 new cases reported last week and 535 reported the week before.

“Over the three-week period, we have seen some slow decline,” Riley said.

Pike County also saw 88 patients hospitalized from COVID-19 on Sept. 23, which is a slight decrease from previous days. Of those 88 patients hospitalized, 23 required ICU and 17 required mechanical ventilation. In addition, as of Sept. 23, the county’s total ICU occupancy rate decreased to 83 percent and the county’s ventilator occupancy rate decreased to 49 percent.

However, Riley warned the public that it may take time for the hospitals to actually see correlating relief from the slight decline in cases.

“We are seeing some improvement with our hospitalizations,” Riley said. “As a reminder, it takes 10 days to two weeks for the hospital to see any relief from what’s happening today or before they see any serious impact.”

Despite the declining hospitalizations and active cases, there have been 142 Pike County residents who have died so far from COVID-19, which is an increase of eight new deaths being confirmed since Sept. 14. Riley added there are currently 34 deaths that are pending confirmation from a state review committee as being caused by COVID-19.

The best way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19 is to get fully vaccinated. This means that a patient receives both doses of the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or receives the single dose of the Johnson&Johnson vaccine, and waits two weeks before engaging in normal social activities in order to maintain the vaccine’s high effectiveness.

Per Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website, Pike County’s rate of vaccinated people is 51.21 percent, with 29,639 people in the county being reported as having been vaccinated. The state, as a whole, has 60 percent of the population vaccinated. The county with the highest vaccination rate is Woodford, with 77 percent of its population vaccinated, while the counties with the lowest vaccination rate are Spencer and Christian, with 32 percent.

Riley said, though, that Pike County’s 51.21 percent is not enough to achieve herd immunity.

“We have seen some improvement,” Riley said. “It’s slow and not where we need to be. We’re still behind as a county.”

Everyone who is 12 years old and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and the Federal Drug Administration fully approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Aug. 23 for people 16 years old or older. No vaccines have been approved for children between 5 and 11 years old in the U.S. yet. Please contact your local healthcare provider for more information about vaccines and contact your preferred pharmacy regarding available vaccines.

Along with vaccinations, the public is highly urged to wear masks whenever they are in public to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, as well as frequently wash their hands, clean frequently touched surfaces and areas and practice social distancing.

If a person has tested positive for COVID-19, they should isolate themselves for 10 days from the date the symptoms began or from the date they had their test done. This includes people who test positive and who are (and are not) showing symptoms for the virus. If a person has been in close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, they are recommended to quarantine for 10 days from their last exposure.

For more information on COVID-19 testing sites, visit, kycovid19.ky.gov, or call Kentucky’s official COVID-19 hotline, (800)722-5725.