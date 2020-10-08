Pike County saw its highest two weeks of new COVID-19 cases, after the Pike County Health Department reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 8.

The county’s total number of cases is 573 so far. Of those 573 cases, 121 cases are considered active, 449 patients have recovered and three people have died from the virus so far. Six active cases are hospitalized.

Public Health Director Tammy Riley said that this week (the week of Oct. 5) and last week (the week of Sept. 28) were Pike County’s two highest weeks of new COVID-19 cases, with 65 cases and 66 cases being reported in those weeks, respectively.

Riley also said that about 20 percent of the county’s active case load is in the college age demographic. She added that college students are actively testing and that this will continue throughout the semester.

The Pike County Health Department is located at 119 River Drive, and it can be reached at, (606) 437-5500. For more information on the health department and the county’s COVID-19 cases, visit, www.pikecountyhealth.com.

Symptoms for COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of the reported symptoms, ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Although older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions, like heart or lung disease or diabetes, seem to be at a higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19, anyone at any age can contract the virus.

According to the CDC, the primary ways to protect against contracting or spreading the virus is to do frequent hand washing, maintain social distancing (keeping six feet apart from others) and wearing a face mask or facial covering when around others.

The Pikeville Medical Center and the Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center are providing drive-through COVID-19 testing for anyone wishing to get tested. PMC testing is available from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. across from the McDonald’s located at 101 Baird Avenue, and ARH testing is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 260 Hospital Drive in South Williamson.