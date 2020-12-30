The Pike County Health Department provided an update on COVID-19 cases midday Dec. 30, which includes an increased number of recovered patients.

As of Dec. 30, Pike County’s total number of cases was 3,074, with 789 of those being active cases, and 2,352 people were considered recovered. 33 Pike County residents have died from the virus so far. Over the last seven days, the PCHD reported 287 newly-reported cases of COVID-19.

Additionally, as of Dec. 29, there were 63 patients currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 in Pike County’s hospitals, with 44 of those patients being Pike County residents. ICU occupancy (the percentage of ICU units currently being occupied) was at 80 percent, and ventilator occupancy was at 48 percent.

The local COVID-19 data is reported to the Pike County Health Department by local healthcare providers. They follow a stringent reporting process to the state, and each case is thoroughly reviewed. Therefore, the data will not match the state’s COVID-19 informational website, kycovid19.ky.gov.

For more information about Pike County’s cases, visit, www.pikecountyhealth.com. The Pike County Health Department is located at 119 River Drive, and it can be reached at, (606) 437-5500.