The Pike County Health Department issued a blanket statement on Oct. 20 regarding possible exposure to COVID-19 on specific dates last week at the Pike County Clerk’s Office.

Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley told Pike County residents that there was potential for “low-risk exposure to COVID-19” if they visited the office between Oct. 13 and Oct. 16. The Pike County Clerk’s Office is located on Main Street in downtown Pikeville.

Riley said that anyone who may have visited the office during those dates should “have heightened awareness of any developing new symptoms of COVID-19,” and she added that this statement came out of “an abundance of caution.”

“Again, it is low risk, but there is potential for exposure to COVID-19 if you visited the office during those dates,” Riley said. “Now, very important that I’d like to note: This does not include the other offices located in the courthouse building, and it does not include the voter registration department or polling office, located in that building.”

She said that anyone who develops new symptoms should seek testing for the virus, which is available throughout the county, and contact the Pike County Health Department if they have any questions or concerns. The Pike County Health Department is located at 119 River Drive, and it can be reached at, (606) 437-5500, or at, www.pikecountyhealth.com.

“Be extra vigilant as far as social distancing, remaining six feet apart from others in public or when interacting with others outside your household,” Riley said. “Keep your face covered when interacting with others outside of your household or in public. Clean your hands twice as often, twice as long, and clean high-touch traffic areas.”

Symptoms for COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.

According to the state’s official COVID-19 website, testing in Pike County can be found at:

• Shelby Valley Clinic (178 Douglas Parkway, Pikeville)

• Pikeville Community Health Center (50 Weddington Branch Road, Pikeville)

• Pikeville Medical Center (231 Hibbard Street, Pikeville)

• East Kentucky After Hours Clinic (255 Church Street, Suite 102B, Pikeville)

• Ramey Family Practice (10363 Regina Belcher Hwy, Elkhorn City)

• HomePlace Clinic (118 River Drive, Pikeville)

• HomePlace Clinic (26229 U.S. Hwy 119 North, Belfry)

• First Care Clinic (115 Lee Avenue, Suite 1, Pikeville)

Contact each location for specific hours and appointment scheduling.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of the reported symptoms, ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Although older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions, like heart or lung disease or diabetes, seem to be at a higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19, anyone at any age can contract the virus.

According to the CDC, the primary ways to protect against contracting or spreading the virus is to do frequent hand washing, maintain social distancing (keeping six feet apart from others) and wearing a face mask or facial covering when around others.