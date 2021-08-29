The Pike County Schools District has announced that it will be closed through Sept. 6, due to a recent major increase in new COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend.

Superintendent Reed Adkins said that the district will be closed starting Monday, Aug. 30, and will remain closed through Monday, Sept. 6, which is Labor Day, where the school district already planned to be closed. He said that the district made the decision to close for the next week after a major increase in new COVID-19 cases was reported across the county on Thursday and Friday.

“Also, we have several staff that are quarantined and it’s becoming almost impossible to actually offer and provide services for the kids during this time,” Adkins said.

The district will be completely shut down during this period, he said, and no NTI (non-traditional instructional) days will be used. The district will have to make these days up at the end of the school year.

“The only people who will be working during this time will be our 240-day employees, and that includes your principals, your custodians, Central Office staff,” Adkins said. “What we’ll be doing is focusing on making sure everything is completely sanitized so we know that the buildings are extremely clean when the kids come back.”

By Sept. 6, Adkins said, district officials will meet with local health officials and reassess the county’s current COVID-19 situation in order to decide if the district should remain closed for a longer period of time.

Pikeville Independent Superintendent David Trimble said Aug. 29 the independent district will persist in holding classes in the coming week.

“We plan to continue to be in school this week,” Trimble told the News-Express. “While we do have more quarantined students than we have seen previously, the majority of quarantines are from activities outside of school times. Our students and team members continue to do a great job with successfully following our mitigation strategies, especially masking and distancing, and this has helped us to successfully be able to limit quarantines due to exposure in our buildings.”