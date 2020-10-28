The Pike County Schools District will move to all-virtual learning starting Oct. 29 and will remain virtual for the next few upcoming days due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The district will move from in-person to virtual and will be virtual Thursday, Friday and Monday (Oct. 29-Nov. 2). Nov. 3 is Election Day, which means that there is no virtual or in-person school that day. The district will also be virtual on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

According to the Pike County Health Department, the county, as a whole, currently has 251 active cases of COVID-19, as of Oct. 28. Four people have died from the virus in the county, and 690 people have recovered from the virus so far. For more information about the county’s cases, visit, www.pikecountyhealth.com.