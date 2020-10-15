Pikeville Independent Schools reported a positive employee case of COVID-19 on Oct. 15 at Pikeville Elementary School.

Superintendent David Trimble issued a statement Oct. 15 regarding the case, saying that the employee was last present at the school on Oct. 14 and followed “all protocol for masking and social distancing.” However, because the employee had limited interaction with students, no quarantines will come as a result.

“The nature of the employee’s role requires very limited interaction with students,” Trimble said in his statement. “Because of this, there appears there will be no quarantines as a result, but in the interest of transparency, we wanted to make our community aware. This information will be reflected later today on the dashboard you can find on our website. This is currently the only active case within Pikeville Independent.”

For more information, visit, www.pikeville.k12.ky.us, or call the school district at, (606) 432-8161.