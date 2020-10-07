Pikeville Independent Schools District issued a statement Oct. 6, saying that they received reports of one positive student case of COVID-19, with the student being enrolled in Pikeville High School.

In the district’s statement, Superintendent David Trimble said that he received the report of the one positive student case of COVID-19 on Oct. 6. He added that all contact tracing has been completed and any necessary contacts have been made by the Pike County Health Department.

“It has consistently been the goal of Pikeville Independent Schools to be transparent, forthcoming and to communicate clearly in all circumstances as we deal with an ever-changing and fluid situation,” Trimble said. “We appreciate the immediate reports we received about the case, allowing our team to begin following all protocols to communicate and work through the situation.”

Trimble thanked the Pike County Health Department for “their efficient work in these situations and for the communication that continually takes place between members of their team and our district.” He also thanked the district’s students and staff for “their hard work in following proper protocols to continually assure our schools are safe environments for everyone.”

“We continue to have stringent requirements at school activities, and we appreciate members of our community working hard to follow those requirements in order to allow both in-person instruction and activities to take place,” Trimble said in his statement. “A heightened awareness of the symptoms of COVID-19 is always encouraged.”