Pikeville Independent Schools reported one positive student case of COVID-19 on Nov. 9 in Pikeville Elementary School.

According to the district’s public statement, the student was last present at Pikeville Elementary School last Friday, Nov. 6.

“We appreciate the immediate reports we received about the case, allowing our team to collaborate with the Pike County Health Department to begin following all protocols to communicate and work through the situation,” according to the district’s statement. “The families of any student who had direct contact have been contacted by the school. If any quarantines are required, official notification will come from the Pike County Health Department. We appreciate the work that takes place in our schools to keep students safe, and the limited direct contact that occurs due to planning, masking and consistency within our classrooms and buildings.”

The district thanked the Pike County Health Department for their efficient work with the district, and the district thanked students and staff for following proper protocols in order to protect against the virus.

“We continue to have stringent requirements at school activities, and we appreciate members of our community working hard to follow those requirements in order to allow both in-person instruction and activities to take place,” according to the district’s statement. “A heightened awareness of symptoms of COVID-19 is always encouraged.”

For more information, visit, www.pikeville.k12.ky.us, or call the school district at, (606)432-8161.