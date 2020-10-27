The City of Pikeville has rescheduled its Nightmare on Main event.
Through a public post on Facebook, Pikeville City Tourism announced that, due to anticipated weather conditions, they have rescheduled the city’s Nightmare on Main Halloween event from this week to 7-9 pm on Nov. 5. The event will still be drive-through due to COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.