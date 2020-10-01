Kentucky released its guidance regarding Halloween activities and is recommending people avoid high-risk activities and continue to follow recommendations such as wearing masks and social distancing.

The guidance was announced during Gov. Andy Beshear’s daily briefing on Oct. 1, during which he also announced COVID-19 numbers which he said, “continues to be higher than any of us would like.”

Beshear said the state was announcing 910 new cases, with 146 of those cases being individuals under 18. That, he said, equals a 4.11 percent positivity rate. Also, Beshear announced 17 new deaths.

Several communities across the region have recently delayed making a decision on the matter until future meetings, but others, like Floyd County, have announced they will be going forward with trick-or-treat as normal.

Dr. Steven Stack, MD, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Public Health, went over the guideline recommendations for Halloween events and prefaced it with a plea for adults to leave Halloween for the children this year.

“Let’s keep Halloween for the kids ... this is not the year to have adult Halloween parties,” he said.

Many of the recommendations, Stack said, are the same as those that have been given for other events.

“The key things are the things we’ve been telling you the whole time,” he said, adding that means wearing masks, staying in small crowds and using social distancing.

However, he said, the department is recommending that people avoid high-risk activities, such as door-to-door trick-or-treating, haunted houses, hay rides and other large crowds and events. Whether communities decide to allow or not allow trick-or-treating, Stack said, the department will support them, but also asks that any activity be conducted as safely as possible.

Beshear said people need to realize that this is not a normal year.

“We can’t do thing exactly like we did them before,” he said.

For a one-page explanation of the state’s guidance, visit, https://chfs.ky.gov/agencies/dph/covid19/cv19halloweenonepager.pdf. For a full explanation, visit, https://chfs.ky.gov/agencies/dph/covid19/cv19halloweenguidance.pdf.