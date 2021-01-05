If Heels-Up Harris doesn’t smother him with a pillow case before then and Sleepy Pa winds up getting himself all inaugurated on January 20th, January 21st will be the busiest day of the man’s life. Pa has promised to accomplish more on “Day One” than the Good Lord in heaven got done in seven. But it kinda makes sense when you think about it, given that Paps meddled himself more votes than Barack Obama, the community organizing Messiah who the Democrats still worship as their God on earth to this day. Who knows, Pa just may indeed be immortal as well.
With so much havoc scheduled for the first day on the job and his immortality still up in the air, Pa may want to consider a jacked up all-nighter with Hunter (Little Joe) the night before so he’ll already be all bright eyed and bushy tailed come sunrise. After all, Big Joe calling himself a lid and pulling the covers back over his head as he did throughout his campaign won’t be an option once he gets to play president. Hell, I’d figure just ridding the world of COVID, cancer and carbon to take up most of a man’s morning. So rise and shine Pa.
Ma Pelosi just got herself all inaugurated Speaker of The House again, just barely. You see, the Democrats’ command of the House of Representatives has taken a massive hit as of late, somehow even in a year when their divine candidate for president was able to stir dead people to their feet.
Ma needed every vote she could meddle in order to secure her beloved seat, a seat she’s held so long that it now conforms to her badonkadonk perfectly. In fact she needed votes badly enough to fly a representative in from Wisconsin to vote for her, on the House floor mind you, even though the person was knowingly positive for Covid-19 at the time. But to hell with common folk rules, if Ma ain’t happy, ain’t nobody happy.
So let the tomfoolery begin. Meddling Democrats, fresh off scaring the daylights out of people with their COVID panic in order to win the White House, now welcoming people who have it all over them into the House of Representatives in order to get a vote for Ma. And come tomorrow, should Pa get the electoral votes to make him believe he’s president, the meddling will have seemingly paid off for them both.
Back in the 1940s there was a film series called Ma and Pa Kettle. Ma Kettle was more ambitious and smarter than Pa, but not by much. She cherished her role as mother to numerous rambunctious children. Pa Kettle was a slow thinking, lazy man who’s only talents seemed to be avoiding work and winning contests.
Fast forward to 2021 and fade in as the series resumes ladies and gentlemen. The names have changed but I swear, the characters are spot on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.