A total of 10 people have been charged in several different methamphetamine trafficking cases over less than a week in Pike County.
According to court documents, the cases stemmed from various traffic stops and other incidents across the county.
ECPD: Officer stops to check on pedestrian, finds meth
According to court documents, the first arrest occurred just after 4 a.m. on Jan. 14 when Elkhorn City Police Officer Tyler Cable wrote in an arrest citation that he saw a female, later identified as Summer L. Lee, 35, of Adams Branch, Elkhorn City, walking and crying.
Cable, the citation said, stopped to check on Lee and found that she was very nervous. Cable, the citation said, read Lee her rights and asked her if she had taken any kind of substances. Lee, the citation said, admitted she had smoked methamphetamine and marijuana earlier.
Cable, the citation said, found that Lee had a warrant for her arrest and asked if he could conduct a search of the bag she was carrying and Lee agreed.
While searching the bag, Cable wrote, he discovered four pipes containing a white residue, as well as a white rock-like substance believed to be methamphetamine. Also, Cable wrote, he found two bowls which appeared to have been used to make meth, as well as other quantities of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, as well as a large quantity of baggies and needles.
Lee was arrested and lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance
(methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and violating parole.
KSP arrests suspected dealer in known drug trafficking area
The second arrest, court documents show, occurred at approximately noon on Jan. 15 when Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Saylor was patrolling U.S. 460 at Belcher, when he observed a vehicle parked at apartments at Jessies Branch.
Saylor wrote that the area is a known drug trafficking area.
The driver, later identified as Randy Stiltner, 56, of Elkhorn Creek Road, Ashcamp, was talking to another individual through his car window, Saylor wrote, adding that the interaction resembled drug deals that take place in the area.
Saylor wrote that he made contact with Stiltner, who Saylor knew did not live in one of the apartments. Stiltner, the citation said, could not provide a valid reason for being at the location and exited the vehicle. Saylor wrote that he had Stiltner exit the vehicle and, during a cursory patdown, Saylor found a small baggie in Stiltner’s pocket containing a substance believed to be methamphetamine.
Saylor wrote that he also found more methamphetamine and digital scales under the vehicle panels, along with digital scales. Stiltner, the citation said, was also found to be in possession of numerous small plastic baggies and an estimated $800 in cash.
Stiltner was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Two more arrested hours later
The third and fourth arrests occurred, court documents show, when Saylor conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 460 just a few hours after Stiltner’s arrest on Jan. 15.
According to an arrest citation, Saylor conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 Cadillac CTS driven by Rodney Lucas, 49, of School House Road, Pikeville, for having expired registration.
Saylor wrote that he detected the odor of marijuana in the vehicle and found that Lucas did not have a valid driver’s license. Lucas exited the vehicle, the citation said, and conducted a pat down of Lucas, during which he found a small baggie of marijuana.
A further search of the vehicle revealed an additional quantity of methamphetamine, digital scales, several needles for intravenous drug use, a small quantity of marijuana and a quantity of cash in small bills.
Lucas was arrested and lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of DUI, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and traffic charges.
The passenger in his vehicle, Chris Damron, 49, of Two Hill, Hellier, was also lodged in the Pike County Detention Center, on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and contempt of court.
Accused meth dealer flees from officer
According to court documents, the fifth arrest occurred at 3:44 a.m. on Jan. 17, when Pikeville Police Officer Brandon Martin observed a 1999 Mercury Cougar leaving the Brookshire Inn in Pikeville. Martin wrote in the arrest citation that he checked the registration and it came back with no record on file.
Martin wrote that he conducted a traffic stop and, upon stopping the vehicle, the driver, Nathan Cantrell, 31, of East 7th Avenue, attempted to step out of the vehicle. Martin wrote that he instructed Cantrell to get back and and Cantrell complied but reached into the back seat of the vehicle.
Cantrell, the citation said, appeared extremely nervous. Martin wrote that he asked for Cantrell’s driver’s license, but Cantrell informed the officer he didn’t have one.
Cantrell, the citation said, began pleading with Martin, asking the officer to not take him to jail because he had active warrants.
Martin wrote that he learned through dispatch that Cantrell had three active warrants and he asked Cantrell to step out of his vehicle.
“Cantrell immediately became combative and would not put his hands behind his back,” Martin wrote. “He turned from me, pulling away, and ran down North Mayo Trail toward Pikeville High School.”
Cantrell, the citation said, lost his footing and fell. Martin wrote that he asked Cantrell to put his hands behind his back and he stood up and ran again. The citation said Martin deployed his taser, but it missed.
Cantrell, the citation said, ran onto Pikeville High School’s baseball field and into a dugout. Martin ordered Cantrell to come out, the citation said, and Cantrell attempted to flee again.
At that point, the citation said, Martin deployed his taser, but Cantrell attempted to remove the prongs and failed to comply even after two taser cycles.
Three other officers, Martin wrote, arrived and they were able to place Cantrell under arrest.
Martin wrote that, during a search of Cantrell’s vehicle subsequent to his arrest, officers found a large amount of a clear crystal-like substance.
Martin wrote that Cantrell also had a large sum of cash and two room keys to two different hotels, both of which are known to be locations where drug trafficking occurs.
Cantrell was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), resisting arrest, second-degree fleeing or evading police, third-degree assault, third-degree criminal trespassing, traffic charges and failure to appear in court.
Four arrested during traffic stop
Four more individuals were arrested during a traffic stop conducted by KSP Trooper Saylor, who was assisted by Trooper Sheldon Thomas in the arrests.
According to an arrest citation, at 2:13 p.m. on Jan. 19, Kentucky State Police were advised that the driver of a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze was intoxicated and in the Marrowbone area.
Thomas wrote in one of the arrest citations that a search subsequent to the arrest of the driver revealed a large quantity, estimated at more than 1.5 ounces, of a substance suspected to be methamphetamine, as well as digital scales and clear plastic baggies.
None of the occupants of the vehicle, Thomas wrote, claimed to be the owner of the suspected methamphetamine.
Those arrested in the case were:
Christopher Allen, 23, of Road Creek, Elkhorn City, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear in court and contempt of court.
Tristan R. Blair, 23, of Daniels Creek, Regina, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charles R. Blankenship, 25, of Right Fork of Brushy, Varney, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rachael Hopkins, 31, of South River Road, Mouthcard, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI and traffic charges.
Tenth arrest stems from traffic stop
According to court documents, a 10th methamphetamine trafficking arrest occurred in the early morning hours of Jan. 20, when PPD Officer Martin observed a 2005 Cadillac Deville traveling on U.S. 23 with only one headlight and no tail lamps.
Martin wrote that when he stopped the vehicle, the driver, Marc Adams, 44, of Redale Road, Pikeville, appeared intoxicated and was unable to successfully complete field sobriety tests.
Martin wrote that a search of Adams’ vehicle subsequent to his arrest revealed a quantity of a clear crystal-like substance packaged in several separate containers. Several different containers, which contained pills packaged in a manner which indicated they were going to be sold, were also found, Martin wrote, as was a large sum of cash.
Adams was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), DUI, possession of marijuana, second-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), driving on a suspended license and traffic charges.
