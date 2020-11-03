Jean R. Hale, Chairman, President, and CEO of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTBI), announced Nov. 2 that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has been recognized by the organization “2020 Women on Boards” as a Winning “W” company for 2019, for having “at least 20 percent women on your board of directors”. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has the following women on its Boards of Directors:
• Jean R. Hale — chairman, president and CEO, Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.
• Eugenia Crittenden “Crit” Luallen — Former lieutenant governor
• Michelle Matthews – president, Childers Oil/Double Kwik
“We are pleased and humbled that Community Trust Bancorp has received this recognition,” said Ms. Hale. “We are dedicated to recognizing the value of each individual, no matter his or her background. Community Trust strongly believes in serving its constituents, its shareholders, its customers, its employees and its communities with the core values of fairness, respect and integrity.”
2020 Women on Boards is the only education and advocacy campaign driving movement toward accelerating gender balance on corporate boards of directors. Its conclusive data and research informs business leaders, investors, and the general public about trends, statistics, and numbers of women on corporate boards. In 2019, the campaign achieved its
The Kentucky State Police offers periodic reminders to drivers who travel our roadways. The agency, according to a statement, strives daily to ensure the safety of the motoring public. Some of these proactive measures include various roadside safety checkpoints and saturating known problematic areas in the district through general patrol tactics.
The Kentucky State Police utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for motorists using the public roadways and to provide a deterrent for those who violate laws contained in the Kentucky Revised Statutes.
The intent of a traffic safety checkpoint is to provide high visibility, public safety service, focusing on operator impairment, vehicular equipment deficiencies (confirming appropriate registration and insurance of vehicles) and the valid licensing of drivers. Other violations of law and/or other public safety issues that arise will be addressed.
These checkpoints, the statement said, will allow the Kentucky State Police the opportunity to periodically concentrate its efforts in checking for violations of Kentucky traffic and regulatory laws that will ultimately increase the safety of the citizens within the Commonwealth.
Post 9 serves the following counties: Pike, Floyd, Martin, Magoffin, and Johnson.
Traffic Safety checkpoint locations in the Post 9 District may be located at the website: http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post9checkpoints/original 20 percent campaign goal with women corporate directors at the record level 20.4 percent board seats nationally on the Russell 3000. Women now hold an historic 22.6 percent of the board seats in the Russell 3000 index, as of June 30, 2020. 1,701 women joined boards since January 2019. For more information on this organization, please go to, www.2020wob.com.
