The City of Pikeville, in conjunction with the Pike County Health Department, has made the difficult decision to cancel Hillbilly Days 2021, the city announced in a statement Feb. 9.
“For so many, Hillbilly Days is an annual event that represents community and fellowship, something we have all sorely missed over the last year,” said Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick. “Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic is not over yet, and as a city, we must continue to protect every member of our community. Rest assured that we are making plans so that when health officials say it is safe to gather again, Pikeville will be the place to be for years to come.”
Since 1977, Pikeville has welcomed community members and visitors to enjoy one of the state’s largest festivals to benefit the Shriners’ Children’s Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. Hillbilly Days is full of music, clogging, square dancing and more. Pikeville is excited to bring back the tradition in the future and hopes to see even more hillbilly friends and guests, when deemed safe.
“We encourage everyone to make a plan to get vaccinated so we can eliminate this disease’s grip on society,” said Tammy Riley from the Pike County Health Department. “The sooner we beat coronavirus, the sooner we can resume normal operations, including gathering at exciting festivals and events like Hillbilly Days.”
Pikeville Tourism and city officials are actively planning future events in hopes that the community will soon be able to gather safely.
To stay up to date on upcoming events and festivals in Pikeville, visit, visitpikeville.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.