After being canceled for two years, the Hillbilly Days festival returned this year with record turnout, making local officials optimistic for future events.
Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick said that he and other officials have estimated that 150,000 people attended the festival this year, about 50 percent more than the estimated attendance of previous years.
“It was a very good festival,” Elswick said. “We had three really pretty days with really warm weather, and I think that drew people out to the festival.”
Although the event saw fewer vendors this year than in previous years, Elswick said that several vendors who worked the festival have already expressed interest in selling at upcoming festivals, including the city’s Independence Day festival, which is set to take place July 2-4.
Elswick said that the success of this year’s festival signifies how important Hillbilly Days remains in Eastern Kentucky.
“It shows that Hillbilly Days is still a vital part of our community, and people still want to take part in it. It’s very positive for the future of the festival.”
Pikeville Police Chief Michael Riddle shared his report with the Pikeville City Commission on April 25 on permits and crime reports. During the 2022 Hillbilly Days festival, officials reported, 564 permits were issued by the department, parade entry fees totaled $2,850 and vehicle permit fees totaled $460.
On April 20, several “proactive drug investigations” were conducted to combat the number of drug-related incidents during the festival. According to the Pikeville Police Department, the results of those investigations included:
• Five total drug trafficking cases opened, and two firearm-related felony cases opened;
• Six total arrests from drug trafficking and other related offenses;
• Close to a half pound of crystal methamphetamine seized, which has a value of around $17,000;
• Two illegal handguns seized from convicted violent felony offenders; and
• Around $2,000 cash in total.
All arrests were made in downtown Pikeville.
Then, the police conducted 25 arrests, which included 12 drug-related, three DUI and 10 others. There were 17 total cases, with 14 involving drugs; four theft complaints, some of which have been solved; 11 collisions; and nine complaints involving missing children. All of those children were located and returned to their parents.
Pikeville City Mayor Jimmy Carter issued kind words for all of the city and emergency staff who worked during the Hillbilly Days festival.
“On Sunday morning, it’s like it never happened, and I just can’t say enough about everybody and their participation to make this thing happen,” Carter said. “A lot of people don’t realize what kind of planning it takes and how much expenses are involved to make this thing work, so I just wanted to make everyone aware of that.”
The City of Pikeville is already inviting vendors and artists to take part in the upcoming Independence Day festival, which will take place on July 2-4. The city will donate all proceeds from booth and vendor fees to the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3769. Vendors can learn more and sign up by contacting Kevin Roberts at, (606)213-5222, or at, kevin@appwirelessarena.com.