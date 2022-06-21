Communities across the globe recently gathered to bring awareness to the phenomenon that has become elder abuse.
To take action in the fight against elder abuse, the Big Sandy Elder Maltreatment Council held its annual World Elder Abuse Awareness Day event in the Pikeville City Park, June 15 in an effort to bring awareness.
According to Stacy Hall, associate of aging services at Big Sandy Area Development District, elder abuse happens more often than what people think. She said many cases go unreported, and during COVID, referrals were down, and social workers were not doing home visits.
“The reason the council is out here today is to raise awareness on the issue of elder abuse, and how to know the signs,” Hall said. “We are trying to stress how important it is to just pay attention. In today’s economy, the top one is financial, there is physical, there is mental and emotional abuse."
Hall said financial abuse of elders is more prevalent than ever. She said elders and seniors are being taken advantage of and exploited, more important than ever.
The key, she said, is if you see something, say something. Take a chance and report it, even if it may not be true.
“Here at the council our hearts are in this, our goal is to protect the most vulnerable," Hall said. "We have a senior citizen here today from the Magoffin County nursing home, Lillian Hammond, she participated in the walk. She is 101 years old, we absolutely adore her.”
A tribute table was spread for Steve Jones, who passed away from cancer. Jones played a vital role in the founding of the Big Sandy Elder Maltreatment Council in August of 2003.
Hall said she believes the heat kept a lot of people away from the event, but there was a lot of sponsorship for the event.
“We had Anthem, Good Shepherd Health and Rehab, Mountain Comprehensive Care, The Healing Program, Rosenberg Associates, Big Sandy Long-Term Ombudsman Program, Big Sandy Elder Maltreatment Council, Appalred Legal Aid, and ARH County Home Health, all helped sponsor our event today, it’s a long list and we are thankful for them,” Hall said.
If you suspect Elder Abuse, report to the Department for Protection and Permanency — a division of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Human Services. The agency has a hotline at, 1 (877) 598-7233.