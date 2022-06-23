Twenty-one high school seniors in the Class of 2022 have been selected to receive “I Am UNITE” scholarships totaling $31,500 for being champions for anti-drug efforts in their schools and communities.
“These scholarships honor youth — whom we call UNITE Ambassadors — who have excelled not only this year, but throughout much of their undergraduate careers, by being champions for anti-drug efforts within their schools and communities,” said Nancy Hale, UNITE president/CEO. “Recipients have provided peer mentorship, leadership, and community service; they serve as an inspiration to others. They are making a difference as a Voice of Hope.
“UNITE believes Education is the best way to prevent the use of drugs — including alcohol, tobacco and marijuana — particularly among our youth,” Hale said. “Education also saves lives. These scholarships celebrate those students who stand as examples for others.”
Each scholarship is worth $1,500 toward post-secondary education expenses. Funding for the scholarships comes from private donations to Operation UNITE.
The “I Am UNITE” Scholarship program was established in May 2013.
To date, Operation UNITE has provided scholarships to 219 students.