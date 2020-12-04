Driving into Elkhorn City, folks will see the town decked out for the Christmas season. This year though, many volunteers helped in decorating the city
Elkhorn City Clerk Suzanne Bailey said the volunteers were both residents and non-residents.
“Betty Ratliff had a dream that she wanted to decorate the city,” Bailey said. “She wanted to decorate for Jesus.”
What started out as a dream has grown.
“Donations have been flying through,” Bailey said. “And we’ve had people who don’t even live here anymore donate, a lot of Elkhorn City alumni.
“COVID has been horrible but this brings a little holiday cheer,” Bailey said.
After Christmas, Bailey said there will be a ball drop to ring in 2021.
“This will be the first ever ball drop Elkhorn City ever had,” Bailey said. “We’re going to have other activities that night as well and we want everyone to come and participate.
“The ball is being made by a local complete with lights and a winch has been donated and the event will be held at the caboose,” Bailey said.
2021 is already shaping up with events on which the tourism committee is working.
“The tourism committee is working with surrounding communities,” Bailey said. “Haysi, Virginia, is onboard for a bicycle race that will start in Haysi and end in Elkhorn City with the event beginning in Elkhorn City and finishing in Haysi the following year.”
Bailey said the tourism committee is wanting to work on events with the City of Jenkins in Letcher County however, no events have been confirmed at this time.
