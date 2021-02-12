Artists Collaborative Theatre Inc. has started planning renovations on a historic theater building in Elkhorn City as the first step toward its rebuilding efforts.
The first phase of ACT’s rebuilding plan will include renovating the Elkhorn City WECL Epling Building in order to make it into a new theater space for the organization. The second phase will include rebuilding the ACT black box theater that was destroyed in a massive fire in January last year.
ACT Executive Director Stephanie Richards said ACT had previously purchased the Epling Building with the hopes of making it into a secondary theater space, and they have decided to renovate it before rebuilding the black box theater.
“We purchased that a few years ago, and it’s been on our side project — soon we would get that done as a second stage,” Richards said. “With the rebuilding plans, it looks like it will be more cost effective and in alignment with our community needs to get that theater up and running as our first phase. Then, we will move onto rebuilding the black box.”
The WECL Epling Building was historically used as a radio station, theater space, movie theater and concert venue around the 1980s-1990s. The space holds about 300-400 seats, which Richards said is more than double the number of seats in ACT’s original black box theater. She said they hope to renovate the space in order to create a potential venue for theater productions and concerts and meet the needs of the Elkhorn City community.
“It allows Artists Collaborative Theatre to serve the City of Elkhorn and our region,” Richards said. “I think the old WECL theater will do a great deal to serve our people. In addition to theater productions, we will be able to offer it as a music venue so our local musicians will have a venue to play. We will be able to bring in touring musicians and bands.”
Richards also said ACT will continue its partnerships with Breaks Interstate Park and the City of Prestonsburg as they plan to rebuild. The new venue, Richards said, will help ACT be able to bring the young participants in their educational “ACT Kidz” program back onstage as well, which she said is one of their goals.
“Getting our children back into our educational space and onstage is one of our main goals to get out of COVID as soon as possible, and give our children a place to socialize and be Richards encouraged anyone with memories or experiences at the Epling theater, including details on the theater’s designs, to send their stories to, artistscollaborativetheatre@gmail.com, or contact the “Artists Collaborative Theatre, Inc.” Facebook page.
