Elkhorn City’s Artists Collaborative Theatre has been named one of 12 community theaters across the country that will present at the National Festival of the American Academy of Community Theatre, which will take place virtually later this month.
The American Academy of Community Theatre (AACT) is a non-profit corporation that serves community theaters across the country, and it holds annual and bi-annual state, regional and national festivals to allow community theaters to engage and compete. This year, nearly 40 community theaters submitted video performances to AACT in order to be considered for presentation at its upcoming virtual national festival, AACTFest 2021.
The Artists Collaborative Theatre, in partnership with the local non-profit arts agency Hatfield & McCoy Arts Council, submitted a previously recorded performance of “Blood Song: The Story of the Hatfields & McCoys” to the AACT for consideration, and it was chosen as one of only 12 theaters across the country to present their productions and be highlighted at the national festival.
Stephanie Richards, Artists Collaborative Theatre Executive Director, emphasized the significance of this recognition.
“To be considered as one of the top 12 productions in the nation to be highlighted at a national organization for community theaters is an unbelievable honor,” Richards said.
The play “Blood Song: The Story of the Hatfields and McCoys” is an annually held play written by playwright Chelsea Marcantel. The play was commissioned in 2013 by the Hatfield & McCoy Arts Council and the Pike County Extension Fine Arts program. Each year, “Blood Song” is performed by local talent in McCarr, according to the Pike County Extension Office.
Once the Artists Collaborative Theatre was chosen for the national festival in April, a professional video production crew from AACT, Colvin Theatrical, traveled to the Jenny Wiley Amphitheater in Prestonsburg, where the crew filmed the Artists Collaborative Theatre’s performance of “Blood Song.”
AACTFest 2021 will run from June 14-20, and the twelve Virtual AACTFest 2021 National Company productions will be streamed during the week of the festival. The recording of the 30-minute production will be presented during Virtual AACTFest for all AACTFest attendees. AACTFest will also feature over 60 events, workshops and panels for the festival attendees.
Then, to conclude the festival, there will be an awards ceremony, where Artists Collaborative Theatre will be up for potential awards based on its video performance, according to AACT.
The other 11 community theaters that were chosen to present their shows at the festival include: South City Theatre (Pelham, Alabama); Bellingham Theatre Guild (Bellingham, Washington); Stage Left Theater Association (Spokane, Washington); INNOVAtheatre (Cincinnati, Ohio); The Lexington Players (Lexington, Massachusetts); Players de Noc (Escanaba, Michigan); The Studio Theatre (Little Rock, Arkansas); SHAPE Players (Mons, Belgium); Theatre Tuscaloosa (Tuscaloosa, Alabama); Shawnee Little Theatre (Shawnee, Oklahoma); and Windham Actors Guild (Windham, New Hampshire).
According to AACT, 11 of the 12 theaters that were chosen were selected from applications from 38 theaters around the country. The 12th production was presented from Region X, which represents community theaters on U.S. military bases in Europe.
Richards said that she was grateful for the AACT for selecting Artists Collaborative Theatre for this recognition, and she was grateful for the partnerships that ACT has made and the support that they have received from the community. She said she has always believed that the cast and crew of Artists Collaborative Theatre are talented, and she said that this recognition confirms what she has always believed.
“I think it’s another step in validating to our performers, our artists, as well as our audience members, of how really great we are,” Richards said. “I think everybody is really good about appreciating what ACT does and who ACT is, as well as the Hatfield & McCoy Arts Council, but I think that sometimes we can get comfortable with the positive things that we have. Especially in Appalachia, I think we can sometimes get comfortable with how good we are, and we forget to really celebrate it.”
For more information about the AACT, visit, www.aact.org. For more information about the Artists Collaborative Theatre, email, artistscollaborativetheatre@gmail.com, or visit the “Artists Collaborative Theatre, Inc.” Facebook page. For more information about “Blood Song” and the Hatfield & McCoy Arts Council, contact, HMAC President Kimberly McCoy at, (606) 371-0938, or visit the “Hatfield & McCoy Arts Council” Facebook page.