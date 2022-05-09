INEZ — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers came together with numerous officials from around the region May 4 at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Martin County to unveil the latest Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) treatment center.
White Oak Hill, officials said, is a 100-bed facility equipped with several amenities, including a large recreation center, a chapel and a gymnasium in the former Inez Middle School.
In November 2020, according to a statement from ARC, Martin County School Board officials approved the sale of the old Inez Middle School property to developer Greg May, whose firm has worked with ARC in developing two other addiction treatment centers: Riverplace Men’s Treatment Center in Pike County and Creekside Women’s Treatment Center in Knott County.
ARC officials anticipate that the White Oak Hill facility will provide the capacity to serve 140 individuals once it begins accepting clients this fall.
Rpgers referred to the facility as a “place of hope.”
“White Oak Hill will be a place of hope in Martin County, as we continue our joint efforts to save lives and combat substance use disorder,” said Congressman Hal Rogers. “The COVID pandemic caused anxiety, depression and substance abuse to skyrocket. Nationwide, we lost more than 100,000 people to overdose deaths last year and approximately 2,000 of those were in Kentucky. So, we must remain vigilant in our efforts to save lives from this relentless disease. I applaud Tim Robinson and Greg May for expanding treatment options in Kentucky’s Appalachian region.”
Beshear said facilities such as White Oak Hill are important in the fight against addiction.
“Breaking addiction is something many of us can't imagine, the great difficulty that’s there,” said Beshear, opening up to the audience.
Beshear went on to quote a verse from the Bible that resonated with him when he thought of the fight addicts face with addiction.
“When I think of recovery and what Tim (Robinson) and this group does, I always think of the 34th Psalm, it says ‘Depart from evil and do good and you will abide by him for the Lord loves justice,’ and when you think about that, there’s two parts to it, there's the stopping doing evil, ending the destructive in your life. But then there's the start of doing good, moving from the destructive to the constructive,” Beshear said.
Beshear spoke directly to those in recovery who were present in the audience.
“I know that everybody that is in treatment, seeking treatment or in recovery, is trying to leave a deep, dark, difficult place and get back to an incredible place where they can be a great dad, a great mom again, where they can get back into the workforce and support their family, where they can see their friends, and they can get back to having that life I know they've missed,” he said.