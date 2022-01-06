After another record year of overdoses, Addiction Recovery Care is preparing to meet the increased need for treatment as the ball drops into 2022, the agency said in a statement.
“With a new year will also bring the desire for thousands in addiction to discover a new life of freedom,” said Tim Robinson, ARC president and CEO. “Our team is working hard to plan and prepare as we take on the increased demand for treatment in the New Year.”
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Kentucky ranked fourth in the nation for its rate of overdose deaths between April 2020 and April 2021.
“The planning we do now will save lives in 2022 and beyond,” said Matt Brown, ARC senior vice President of the administration. “It is our mission to be open and available to anyone looking for treatment and a chance to start their new life now."
Historically, the statement said, January is a time when those in addiction will consider and move forward with exploring recovery options. ARC is implementing creative strategies to meet the increased need for addiction treatment expected in early 2022.
Addiction Recovery Care has been providing comprehensive addiction recovery services in Kentucky since 2010 and has treated more than 25,000 Kentuckians across 30-plus locations in Eastern and Central Kentucky. ARC has received national recognition for its Crisis to Career model of care, which focuses on helping individuals in recovery become healthy enough to find meaningful employment in their communities, the statement said.