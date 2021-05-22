Adventure tourism was among several topics discussed during the May 18 regular meeting of the Pike County Fiscal Court.
Gary Cox, manager of the Big Sandy Regional Airport in Martin County, explained how he is currently offering side-by-side tours via trails.
“I don’t know specifically about the Pike County Airport, but I do know about my airport and business is way down,” Cox said. “Since the coal industry is basically non-existent in Martin County now and the way you make money at an airport is you draw people in to buy gas and you sell hanger space.
“I realize our airports are unique and special because they are on top of mountains,” Cox said. “It came to me that to draw more people into the area, we could connect the airports with an ATV trail system and make it one great big tourism attraction.”
Cox explained that nearly every airport in the area has some sort of access to trails nearby and has extra space for the opportunity of either restaurants or perhaps side by side rentals.
“I see where people could fly in, rent hangar space, rent a side-by-side and then rent a hotel room or cabin,” Cox said. “If we could connect the Pikeville airport by trail to Big Sandy airport, you can see where this could be a tourism boom.”
Cox’s appearance comes after the Pike County Fiscal Court has been working on the continued development of a trail system in the county and how to connect the trails to trails in other counties and in other states.
Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones acknowledged that the various counties need to work together to promote the trails systems in the region.
“If we are going to do something we’re going to have to do it from within,” Jones said. “We can’t rely on people in Washington or in Frankfort to do this.
“When you have people coming into Big Sandy and getting on a side-by-side or they come into Pikeville airport and getting on a side-by-side to go over to the Cloud 9 restaurant at Big Sandy airport, those are the kind of pieces that we need to put together,” Jones said. “We would like to work with the board at the airport and most importantly the fiscal court in Martin County because the bigger the trail system we have, the more people you can bring in.
“The biggest problem some areas have is that they don’t have enough miles in the trail system for riders to ride,” Jones explained. “That’s the problem they have in Buchanan County, Virginia and that’s why they want to link into our trail system so riders don’t have to ride the same trail all the time and they have more miles to travel.”
Jones told Cox they need to get together with both airport boards and fiscal courts to possibly work on a trail between the two airports.
“There’s nothing to keep us from, in the short term, of getting a trail set up as we work on this larger trail system,” Jones said. “We could go ahead and put a 12 miles segment in and we could start marketing that pretty quickly.
“You could fly into one airport, get on a side by side, and go to the other airport,” Jones said. “And there’s property owners along the trail that may be looking at putting a camping area in to accommodate riders.”
The court agreed a meeting needs to be set up to discuss the possible development of the 12 mile segment but as of press time, a meeting date has not been set.