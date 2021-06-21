MATEWAN, W.Va. — The building that in 2020 became the permanent home of the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum in Matewan was finally dedicated to United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) President Cecil E. Roberts on Saturday, June 12.
Having been postponed in 2020 while concurrently marking the 100th Anniversary of the infamous Matewan Massacre, the dedication to officially name it the Cecil E. Roberts Building was forced into indefinite postponement because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saturday’s ceremony was held in conjunction with Matewan’s Magnolia Festival, which this year combined the revival of the former Magnolia Fair, the yearly Hatfield-McCoy Reunion Festival, and the annual Matewan Massacre Reenactment into one large event for the town.
The previous Matewan National Bank, and later the BB&T Bank building, was purchased by UMWA Local 1440 and renovated last year to house and expand the museum. The building also houses a community event center, apartments, and two law firms.
During the dedication ceremony that included a number of speakers such as newly elected Mayor Matt Moore, Local 1440 Financial Secretary Charles “Hawkeye” Dixon began by pointing out the building’s centerpiece—the expanded Mine Wars Museum — was made possible only by the combined dedication of and herculean efforts put forth by a number of other local union memberships and more than 200 other private individuals.
Dixon additionally pointed out that the building is now completely paid for.
While formally reading the proclamation dedicating the building to him, Dixon said Roberts, who also served as vice-president of the union for 10 years, “for the past 25 years has been the most important leader in the American labor movement” … having made “numerous personal sacrifices in his service to mine workers of America.”
Dixon also said Roberts has always been “a steadfast supporter of Local 1440,” having demonstrated “an unwavering commitment to retired mine workers, protecting the pensions and health care benefits of many thousands of retirees during the last decade.”
Mackenzie New Walker, who is the director of the museum, said the journey to arrive at the building’s dedication ceremony last weekend was a long time coming.
“What a journey it has been to get to this day … so many folks have given so much of their time, so much of their effort, and so much of their money to make this day possible,” she said. “Without a doubt, the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum would not have been possible without the United Mine Workers of America.”
Aside from all his many accomplishments as president of the UMWA, Walker said the building bearing Roberts’ name was also a fitting tribute to him because of his “ancestry’s deep connection to the mine wars,” as well as him having grown up in a Cabin Creek coal camp community as the direct descendent of labor organizers.
While addressing the crowd and emphasizing the vital role played by the union in leveling the playing field for America’s coal miners from the industry’s volatile beginnings to the present, Roberts lightheartedly suggested there is typically a rush to hold dedication ceremonies like this one while the honoree is still alive and able to attend.
“First of all, I tell people when they start putting your name on buildings, and that’s happening with me more and more frequently, people get to thinking you’re not going to be around much longer and they and they want to make sure you know they love you while you’re still here,” he said. “But in all seriousness, this is truly a tremendous honor for me and I greatly appreciate it.”