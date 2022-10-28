DELBARTON, W.Va. — A decade after successfully besting what some officials described as being an inordinate number of roadblocks wrapped in layers of red tape, the first long-awaited racing event at the mountaintop drag strip near Myrtle in Mingo County, West Virginia, was finally held Oct. 22.
Citing it was more befitting because of it “being nearer to Heaven than anywhere else it could have been located,” as well due to future plans to include an ATV drag strip venue on nearby grounds, prior to the opening day track operators changed the name of the facility from Twin Branch Drag Strip to the “Almost Heaven MotorSports Park.”
Because of a few unanticipated logistical problems mainly due to the large number of entries taking much longer than expected to reach the facility, the sports park’s first race scheduled for noon was delayed for nearly two hours.
However, before the last race ended later that day, more than 250 high-performance cars and trucks of all makes and models had “wheeled the line” and participated in what race officials said was only a “soft opening” of the venue.
Also unexpected was the number of spectators — an estimated 3,000 — who prior to and following the first race at around 1:45 p. m., waited in a string of traffic that at times stretched more than a mile from U. S. 119 all the way to the top of the mountain to the facility’s vast, grassy parking areas.
“I think what was meant to be a soft opening, there’s no way to have a soft opening when everybody has waited this long for this racetrack,” said race promoter and co-track operator Thomas Wilson. “And word traveled fast … this wasn’t even a fully promoted event and we’ve packed the place out.
“Next weekend, I feel like we’re going to have this many if not more show up for the bracket race,” he continued. “This is just a test and tune event only. Next weekend we’ll start running for a purse and I just have a feeling we’re going to draw in many, many more people.”
The years-long delay entailed the Mingo County Redevelopment Authority, specifically Executive Director Leasha Johnson who attended Saturday’s inaugural event, getting the necessary state agencies on the same page regarding the release of the previously mining-permitted access road and giving the public access to the facility.
In May of this year, the main regulatory agencies—the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and Department of Highways—as well as the governor’s office and a number of behind-the-scenes state and coal company officials, were able to finally work out an agreement that officially released the access road from the DEP’s surface mining permit jurisdiction.
“I would be remiss not to say that the stars lined up for us when Secretary (DEP) Harold Ward assumed his post at the DEP and Jimmy Wriston (W.Va. Secretary of the Department of Transportation) assumed his post at the Department of Highways,” Johnson said earlier this year following the road’s release.
“The two of them worked so well together to make sure that collectively they could get that access road released for us,” she added, “we’ve just had incredible partners who have been instrumental in getting us to this point.”
Along with Ward and Wriston, Johnson also credited Jonathan Rorrer of the Department of Mines and Minerals (W.Va. DEP); Jason Foster, project engineer of the W.Va. Division of Highways; Mitch Potter, owner of Coal-Mac, LLC; Adam Bryant, project engineer for Coal-Mac LLC; Gary Foster with the Division of Natural Resources (DNR); and Brian Abraham, Gov. Jim Justice’s chief of staff.
Over the years, four different companies have had mining operations there, with the latest, being Coal-Mac, also having been very instrumental in getting the road’s release from DEP jurisdiction, Johnson said.
On May 6 the DEP approved the jurisdiction release of the road, as well as that of additional property making up and surrounding the drag strip.
Pursuant to an order by the DOH Highway commissioner that was signed on May 11, the drag strip’s access road, which is now identified as County Route 119/11 and that is 1.46 miles in length, officially became a state-controlled public road.
The mountaintop racing facility was originally intended to be an oval racetrack during the facility’s early development but was later transitioned to a drag strip, which itself was then essentially completed in 2015.
In 2018, the MCRA entered into a lease agreement with Pete Scalzo, a drag strip owner and operator in Florida, to further develop and operate the racing facility once the road was released and the public was given access to it.
Citing health issues, Scalzo came to the September 2022 MCRA meeting and formally requested that the Board grant a transfer of the lease agreement to his associate, Wilson.
The MCRA Board of Directors put off making a decision on Scalzo’s request until a few IHRA-sanctioned racing events could be successfully held, assuring the Board that all aspects of Scalzo’s original lease agreement were being fulfilled by Wilson.
While a precise number of additional race events for the remainder of 2022 are contingent upon weather, 58 races — 15 of which will be IHRA-sanctioned point races — are already scheduled for the 2023-racing season that begins in April.
Wilson said races are scheduled to be held each Friday, Saturday and Sunday from April to the beginning of high school football, and then on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the remainder of the racing season.
The facility is located at 420 Twin Branch Road, Delbarton. Twin Branch Road is located just off U.S. 119 between mile markers 18 and 19.