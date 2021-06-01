During a special meeting of the Pike County Fiscal Court May 28, the court approved to execute a surface deed and joint defense agreement with AEP/Kentucky Coal LLC for a tract of property located at Flatwoods in the Dorton Community the county has identified as a site for part of its proposed ATV trail system.
Joe Patton, an attorney with AEP/Kentucky Coal LLC and Bob Shurtleff, with Kentucky Power, presented the agreement to the court.
“We want to thank the folks at AEP and Kentucky Coal, LLC for working with us on this,” said Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones. “The acquisition of this property will give us several possibilities.
“First, it will give us the opportunity to develop a large adventure tourism trailhead and recreation area,” Jones said. “But also it gives us the opportunity for a large industrial site which is something we don’t have.”
The property sits between U.S. 23 at Dorton and Ky. 197 and runs along Elkhorn Creek.
After negotiations, it was agreed the AEP/Kentucky Coal, LLC will sell 1,097 surface acres to the county for $275,000.
In addition to the sale, AEP/Kentucky Coal, LLC agrees to donate an additional 1,435 surface acres for a total of 2,532 acres, more or less.
“To me, that’s a significant amount of money but it’s a lot of property,” Jones said. “I told someone we could probably timber it and get our money back.
“This is not a project that people of the county will lose money on,” Jones said.
The court also voted to approve a recreational land lease agreement and perpetual trail easement that will be standard throughout the trail system.