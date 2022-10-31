The Seventh Annual AIM (Action in Mingo) Group’s Halloween Costume Contest is slated for Halloween night Monday, Oct. 31, at the South Side Mall in Goody.
The costume contest will be part of the mall’s traditional Mall-tober Fest event, according to AIM President Jada Hunter. The contest will begin at 7 p.m. with registration starting at 6 p.m.
“We normally have such large numbers of people wanting to be in the costume contest that we allow a whole hour for everyone to sign up,” she said.
Hunter said the costume contest began with only a few participants and a small parade from the Williamson First United Methodist Church to the Mingo County Courthouse. The event has now grown to the point where there are hundreds of people taking part in the contest.
The AIM Halloween Costume Contest became affiliated with the mall event last year, and according to Hunter it was a great partnership.
“Last year, we were overflowing,” she said. “There were so many people that it was hard to accommodate them all, but we did. We are excited about working with the mall. Those at the mall are always so cooperative with any event AIM has there.”
Hunter said the contest has age divisions for everyone from newborns to senior citizens. Contest divisions range from 0-6 months old to age 56 and above with all other ages in between being included.
Winners of the various age divisions will receive a variety of prizes ranging from trophies to ribbons to South Side Mall gift certificates, Hunter said.
In addition to the costume contest, the Mall-tober Fest will include store-to-store trick-or-treating and other events for children and families. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.