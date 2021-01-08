During the first regular meeting of the Pike County Fiscal Court in 2021 on Jan. 5, another board appointment was made.
Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones nominated David Hutchens to the Pikeville/Pike County Airport board.
Hutchens is vice president of advancement and alumni relations at the University of Pikeville.
Hutchens, a native of Alabama, has resided in Pike County for five years and is a pilot.
“You come highly recommended by the airport board chairman,” Jones said to Hutchens during the meeting. “In particular because you have a lot of experience with government grants and things of those lines.
“We would appreciate you serving on this and would be something you could dedicate your time to,” Jones said. “It would be a very worthwhile endeavor to have someone of your background in terms of fundraising and grant writing and dealing with federal agencies.”
Hutchens nomination was approved by the court unanimously. The nomination now goes to the Pikeville City Commission for their concurrence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.