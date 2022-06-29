A Pike man who allegedly escaped from work release recently is back behind bars.
According to Pike County Detention Center records, Eric D. Bentley, 37, of Dorton-Jenkins Highway, Jenkins, was booked into the jail at 6:35 p.m. on June 29 by Pikeville Police Officer Austin Kranzman on numerous charges, including second-degree escape.
Pike County Jailer Brian Morris said in a previous interview that, while Bentley was being processed back into the jail as he was returning from work release, he jumped into a waiting vehicle and fled.
Court records show Amber Leann Gibson, 31, of Hopkins Road, Shelbiana, was arrested on June 23 on a charge of second-degree escape for allegedly being complicit in Bentley’s escape. Records show Gibson pleaded not guilty to the charge and was released June 29 after posting a $5,000 cash bond set by Pike District Judge Robert Wright.
For more on this developing story, check out the July 1 edition of the News-Express, in print and online.