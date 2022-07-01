A Pike County man who police said escaped from work release recently has been arrested.
Pike County Jailer Brian Morris told the News-Express in an earlier interview that, on June 20, inmate Eric D. Bentley, 37, of Dorton-Jenkins Highway, Jenkins, was being processed into the jail when he was able to escape custody and flee in a waiting vehicle.
Court records show Amber Leann Gibson, 31, of Hopkins Road, Shelbiana, was arrested on June 23 on a charge of second-degree escape for allegedly being complicit in Bentley’s escape. Records show Gibson pleaded not guilty to the charge and was released June 29 after posting a $5,000 cash bond set by Pike District Judge Robert Wright.
According to an arrest citation by Pikeville Police officer Austin Kranzman, on June 29, he and Officer Chandler Nelson were patrolling Julius Avenue in Pikeville in reference to a tip that Bentley had been seen in the area.
While patrolling, Kranzman wrote, he saw Bentley walking out of a fenced-in yard at a residence and onto the street. When Bentley noticed the officers, Kranzman wrote, he dropped a computer monitor he was carrying and began to run.
The officers, Kranzman wrote, exited their vehicles, announced themselves as police numerous times and ordered Bentley to stop. However, the citation said, Bentley kept fleeing.
During the ensuing foot pursuit, Kranzman wrote, he attempted to subdue Bentley with a Taser, but it had no effect. Kranzman wrote he used a second cartridge, which incapacitated Bentley, so that Nelson was able to handcuff him, despite Bentley’s continued resistance.
Upon searching Bentley, the citation said, Kranzman found a plastic bag containing a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine and a used syringe.
Bentley was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of second-degree escape, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court.