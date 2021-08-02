PAINTSVILLE — After nearly four years of hard work, changing plans and the birth of a big dream, The Alley on Main is set to open on Aug. 6 with a performance from up and coming folk-rock singer-songwriter Abby Hamilton.
The business also now has a functioning kitchen set to start serving meals and the image of an industry-standard venue that could be the epicenter of a regional musical renaissance is beginning to take shape.
Venue owner Jordan Pelfrey said he is excited, nervous and determined to undertake this challenge and hopes that he and the rest of the Alley team could do something unique to the area and be an industry-standard destination that musicians and concert goers alike would want to visit. A testament to this is the work that his wife, Lindsey Pelfrey, has done in her decorated and themed green rooms.
One of the rooms is dedicated to the rock and roll vibe, decked out in black and with a poster of Johnny Cash adorning the wall, while the second green room, "The Kentucky Room," is replete with furniture, decorations and a style indicative of Paintsville and with vinyl records from Johnson County artists and furniture and decorations from the city.
"So that room's all rock and roll feel, so we'll have our bands like The Josephines staying in there," Lindsey said. "The second room is Kentucky themed, specifically Paintsville, which is what Jordan wanted to go with, so, the vinyls that you see on the wall, Chris Stapleton, Loretta Lynn, Crystal Gayle and we're going to get a Tyler Childers record to put in here as well, so it's all specifically artists from Paintsville. This (record player) was a find that I had my eye on for a while and he and I were talking about it and finally, one day (Randy Keeton of Good Old Days Antiques and Collectibles) cleared it off for me and said it's yours ... so this leather chair is from his shop, banjo's from his shop, the lamps, a lot of them are from his shop. Literally, everything, these records are from his shop ... everything in this room, apart from this bar top and this couch, everything you see in this room is from local antiques shops and this city."
The final green room is theater themed and also contains a wall covered in blank vinyls which both Pelfreys wanted to stress weren't any classic records — they were found to be used for the purpose of being signed by all musicians who play the venue.
"It's a very artsy feel, this whole wall is vinyl records. When I went into the antiques stores, I did specifically say what their purpose would be, and that would slightly be abusing them by painting them," Lindsey said, laughing. "So, we typically got ones that were classical music or nursery rhymes, so what we'll do with this wall is we'll have a jar filled with white Sharpies and we'll have every single artist sign the records and we'll fill this whole wall and then, once this wall fills, we'll fill this other wall as well."
The final personal touch to the green room areas is the hallway between the green rooms and the personal bathrooms attached to them, titled Graceland in honor of Grace, who was a rescued dog that Jordan found on his way home one weekend, brought home and adopted, as well as a nod to the Graceland of Elvis Presley fame. According to Lindsey, Grace became the Alley's office dog and then passed away due to cancer. Lindsey said the hallway would be dedicated to her and would contain a photo of her and photos of every artist that visits.
"We're at 85-percent completion right now," Jordan said. "We've still got some sound and lights to install, we're working on our POS system, and we've got some cleaning to do."
Jordan said that Joey Jamerson would be opening for Abby Hamilton on Aug. 6, but that there would also be an invite-only private event prior to the Grand Opening to "break in the system" and get a feel for how the events were going to go.
"I'm excited, all of the hard work is finally paying off. We're all nervous," Jordan laughed, before asking for support from the community as the venue opens and hopes to bring something special, not only to Paintsville, but to the entire region, which hasn't really seen a venue of this type. "Just support and come out, buy tickets to the shows, come in for lunch, see the place, tell your friends and family. I really think this could be a big staple of Paintsville and Eastern Kentucky."
Pelfrey said that the venue was already booked well into 2022 and that a lot of Americana, bluegrass and folk performers were already booked — all of which he said were phenomenal.
"We've got a lot of currently mid-tier and up and comers, a handful of national acts, the talent is phenomenal," Jordan said. "Not a lot of pop country, but we've got some rock. All different types, but the talent that you're going to see that we're going to bring in, nobody else is going to have it in this area. It's Abby Hamilton and Joseph Jamerson, the next day you have Wicked Peace and Donnie Bowling, he's a Pikeville boy, then we've got people like Sierra Ferrell and Logan Halstead, The Piedmont Boys from South Carolina, got The Josephines, The Technicolor Nightmare, we're going to have Donnie Baker and some other comedian nights. Right now, we've got several we can't really announce right now. We have some dates available in 2021, but we're already booking into February next year. There's going to be something every weekend. We've got bands coming all the way from Oregon and everywhere in between."
Jordan said his idea was to see Paintsville listed as one of the stops on national tours and to quite literally put the city on the musical map.
"We want Paintsville to be a place that all artists, established and upcoming, say they played at and they're excited to play at, as it should be, with all of the talent and history we've got here," Jordan said. "This is something you've never seen before, when you see a tour flyer from a national act, you see all of these big cities, and now, we're hoping that, alongside those names, you'll also see Paintsville."
With acts like Nicholas Jamerson and the Morning Jays, The Les Masters Band, Shovelin Stone, The Wooks, Kentucky Headhunters, Little Texas, 49 Winchester and so many more bands are poised to perform at the Alley, and according to Jordan, if you're not aware of them already, you will be soon.
"Nick Jamerson has said multiple times that we have a gold mine here. If we do it right, and I think we're going to. That's why we've invested all of this money on all of this technology, we've got the best sound equipment you can fit in this space, we're going to have livestreams, streaming it on every TV that we have on our property and then, eventually, actual livestreams you can watch anywhere," Jordan said. "We're even thinking of having, when they do soundchecks and stuff, recording with our professional grade equipment and posting it on our YouTube channel, which they can then use to promote their stuff as well. That's our plan."
Jordan said the space would also be available for private parties, benefit concerts and more in addition to its regular bookings, and the space would also operate as a restaurant throughout the week with the menu now being solidified by Chef Justin Colvin and including entrees ranging from burgers, chicken and tacos to pizzas and salads. The Alley will also have a fully-functional bar.
For more information, follow the Alley on Main on your preferred social media platform or visit their website at, www.alleyonmainky.com.